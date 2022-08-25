Arrest warrant for ‘celebrity stalker’ who claimed he was married to news reader Peter Hitchener

An arrest warrant has been issued for a notorious celeb fighter who was allegedly involved in an ugly opening night clash with entertainer Rhonda Burchmore and bizarrely claimed he was married to beloved Melbourne newscaster Peter Hitchener.

Kodei James Mulcahy, 22, of Werribee, was due to appear before the Werribee Magistrates Court Thursday on 26 unrelated charges of stalking and assault but failed to show up.

The serial scourge, which Daily Mail Australia revealed has been haunting celebrities since he was a child, was due to appear in court over three separate cases, one of which he was placed on bail.

Fake marriage claims: Kodei James Mulcahy and Peter Hitchener on one of his newsroom visits

Opening night showdown: Rhonda Burchmore (left) and Brianna Bishop attend 9-5 The Musical opening night at Melbourne’s Arts Center last week. She was reportedly involved in an ugly incident with Kodei James Mulcahy after the show

Kodei James Mulcahy with Rhonda Burchmore in a photo he shared multiple times on Instagram amid claims they had been friends for years

Magistrate Jennifer Grubissa ordered Mulcahy’s bail to be revoked immediately and issued three warrants for his immediate arrest.

The court learned that Mulcahy had sent the court an email on Wednesday stating that he could not attend his hearing due to alleged work commitments.

Ms Grubissa noted that Mulcahy refused to appear in court despite the clerk’s warning that a warrant for his arrest would likely be issued if he failed to appear.

The full extent of Mulcahy’s alleged offense remains unknown, and the magistrate is refusing to grant Daily Mail Australia access to court documents.

What is known is that Mulcahy is facing a series of “defendable crimes” which, if convicted, could lead to prison terms.

Daily Mail Australia revealed last month that Mulcahy claimed to have married and then divorced Hitchener.

An Instagram page where Mulcahy posed under the name ‘Kodei Hitchener’ has since been closed.

Channel Nine insiders have told Daily Mail Australia that Mulcahy’s claims about Hitchener are completely false.

“They’re a figment of his imagination,” the source said.

Kodei James Mulcahy continues to claim that he was married to news anchor Peter Hitchener. He even used his last name

Kodei James Mulcahy posted a wild rant about Peter Hitchener and Rhonda Burchmore on Instagram

Mulcahy, who ran for a place on Wyndham Council in 2020, then told Daily Mail Australia that he was unable to talk about his alleged marriage to Hitchener after he made a deal with Channel Nine not to do so.

‘I maintain what I have on my . Place Instagram,’ he said.

Mulcahy claimed he was unaware of his pending cases listed in the Werribee Magistrates’ Court.

“I don’t understand that,” he said at the time.

Mulcahy rejected suggestions that he was a plague of celebrities.

“If celebrities are afraid of me and I’m such a stalker, why do people contact me to help them with their social media pages?” he said.

‘I am in constant contact with many celebrities. I’m not going and stalking them. I get invited to shows like them.’

As a teenager, Mulcahy was embroiled in a scandal involving the theft of Gamble Breaux’s $25,000 Logies dress from Real Housewives Of Melbourne.

A 32-year-old man from Manor Lake, known to Mulcahy, was eventually charged with the crime.

Burchmore reported Mulcahy to police last month after colliding with him at Melbourne’s Arts Centre.

Burchmore was attending the premiere of 9 To 5 The Musical with her husband when Mulcahy reportedly approached her outside the venue.

Daily Mail Australia has been told Mulcahy left with his tail between his legs after Burchmore told him to leave her alone.

Mulcahy insists he was friends with the theater star until recently.

Kodei James Mulcahy is notorious for grabbing photos with unsuspecting celebrities as they walk the red carpet

Kodei James Mulcahy has a particular interest in Married At First Sight. He is pictured with MAFS star Sarah Roza

He hit Instagram, where he only follows 620 people, to claim that Burchmore was the aggressor.

He further aimed at a Herald Sun reporter, who was talking to Burchmore as he approached.

“There’s the full story of you standing there and watching and allowing someone to attack someone,” he claimed via social media.

Mulcahy followed up on an extraordinary rant Tuesday night that tagged Burchmore’s own daughter – journalist Lexie Jeuniewic.

Burchmore, who can be seen in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of hairspraytold Daily Mail Australia that she had already reported Mulcahy to Victoria Police about the ugly confrontation.

“I am deeply upset about this case and filed a report with the police on Sunday. I have now left the matter in their hands and hopefully this will stop this absolute psychopath,” she said.

Mulcahy will return to court after his arrest.