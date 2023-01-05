Around the world in 45 days

It’s been a while since we’ve had a pretty head-shaking complaint about lost luggage in column 8, and to remedy that, we bring you this sad story from Louisa Teo, mostly from Cambridge, Massachusetts, but currently on vacation, luggageless, somewhere in Australia. “After arriving at Sydney Airport with lost luggage for a three week trip, I received this automated email ‘Due to increased volume of pending requests, it may take up to 45 days for an Air Canada representative to contact you’.”

Following the anecdotes of unused home gym equipment (C8), Long Jetty’s Lionel Latoszek recalls the large but short-lived rise of walkers during the Covid lockdown. In addition to the best fit workout clothes a few years after, “there were fun new sneakers for everyone, but the kids seemed mystified by this odd activity when no computer game was involved. And who knew there were so many dogs around? Then there were the groups who wanted to be seen with a coffee cup. Nothing has been seen of it since.”

Whenever she saw items like the treadmills (C8) and other too-good-to-miss things on TV, Barraba’s Mary Grocott wondered, “How long before there would be a plethora of them for sale at the recycling center of the local resource.” recovery center, also called the tip.”

Manbir Singh Kohli of Pemulwuy thinks we are unfair in our dissatisfaction with the very handy treadmill (C8). “It is useful to hang wet clothes to dry, or to dust and shine before guests arrive as a piece of furniture. I’m sure there are many other uses for which treadmills are purchased after their first week of running on them is over.”

Ed Harbas of Yeppoon (Qld) read all accounts of displaced tools and utensils (C8) and was reminded that after suffering from what he termed “similar experiences of seniors” he was “to put all such accessories in a tool bag keep, tied nicely to my belly Pencil, check Tape measure, check Nails, screws, screwdrivers and bits, check But all this hypothetical organization usually turns pear-shaped when I forget where I put “that little bag.”