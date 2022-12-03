Arnott’s cut biscuits: Why some Australia’s favorite varieties are disappearing

<!–

Cookie lovers are outraged and disappointed after Arnott’s discontinued three popular products without warning in the past 18 months.

Excuses included limited shelf space and a “drop in consumer demand and sales” that made it “unsustainable” to continue making the products, but judging by the anger of shoppers, that seems surprising.

In October, it was revealed that the classic variety pack had been secretly dumped due to poor sales.

“There has been a bit of a buzz about our variety packs which we know Aussies love,” Arnott wrote on social media at the time.

‘Although we said goodbye to the classic range earlier this year, we still have a range of delicious variation biscuit packages, including the new high tea.’

The other variety packs are family favorites and cream favorites.

But the move angered many people, and the post attracted hundreds of comments.

‘I’ve been trying to buy the classic assortment package for some time now. Why would you get rid of the best pack by far? They had the best assortment both at home and at the office,’ someone wrote.

Another commented: ‘Our choice has always been the range of classics. I recently bought the family favorites and they are just too plain and boring.’

Some people took the opportunity to grumble about other cookies that had been discontinued in the past.

‘Got to bring back the old favourites… honey biscuits, assorted creams. Too many different kinds of Tim Tams’, someone wrote.

Another commented, “What about the real favorites – honey mess, grate and coffee roll?” That would be classic retro.”

An enthusiastic shopper also pointed out the shocking price change.

“Why would you think it’s better to buy a pack of cookies that is less varied, weighs less, and is $1.50 more expensive?” They wrote.

“The classic range was $4.50 and weighed 500 grams. The high tea version is 400g and costs $6. Don’t believe the hype folks, you are being ripped off.’

Last month, many people realized that honey goop was no longer for sale either.

The decision to scrap the gingerbread fingers, which were covered in pink or white icing, came in July last year.

But after announcing the classic assorted variety pack, customers flooded Arnott’s social media to complain.

“At this stage, there are no plans to bring the product back to market,” Arnott’s director of public relations and consumer experience Amy Wagner said at the time.

However, Arnott’s has released a recipe for “very passionate fans” to recreate the cookie at home.

The lattice biscuits were also removed from the shelves last year.

“These cookies have been removed due to a massive drop in consumer demand and sales in recent years, making them unsustainable for us to produce,” Arnott’s wrote on social media at the time.

Arnott’s doesn’t appear to be reconsidering the cancellations, but has introduced other cookie varieties, including a premium indulgent range, three new gluten-free options and the Tim Tam deluxe range.