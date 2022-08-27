Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena to compete on upcoming Dancing With The Stars season

<!–

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena has signed up to compete in the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars.

News of the 24-year-old’s involvement in the show’s 31st season, which debuts on Disney+ next month, was first reported by Deadline.

On Friday, Baena was captured on his way to a dance rehearsal space in Los Angeles with a reflective visor hiding his face.

Even though he wore the mask, it wasn’t that hard to make the connection that it was Baena. Not only were his bulging muscles a giveaway, but he also wore the same ensemble he had shown off on Instagram earlier in the day.

While Baena works as a real estate agent, he has taken the necessary steps to become a working actor just like his famous father.

Since then, he’s even hired entertainment manager Henry Penzi and landed his first major acting gig in John Malkovich’s upcoming sci-fi movie Chariot.

Earlier this year, Baena shared: Men’s health that he was eventually able to connect with his father because of their shared love of bodybuilding and fitness.

To help with his training, Schwarzenegger eventually gave him a copy of The Encyclopedia Of Modern Bodybuilding, co-authored by the seven-time Mr. Olympia champion and considered by many to be the bible of bodybuilding.

“Although I could call him any moment, I was too proud,” Baena confessed about their relationship with the publication. His mother is the former housekeeper to former California governor Mildred Baena.

‘My father is old-fashioned, he doesn’t believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I. I like the word honor, and I’m very proud in the sense that if I use my father’s contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor it will bring me? ‘

Making the connection: Baena has revealed that he was able to connect with his dad about their shared overs for bodybuilding and fitness

The apple doesn’t fall too far: Baena not only followed in his father’s footsteps with bodybuilding, he also aspires to become a working actor

Along with Baena, the other two contestants confirmed for DWTS TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi D’Amelio.

The two will go head-to-head, although Charli, who has just turned 18, has youth on her side as her mother is 50.

The full roster of celebrity contestants will be officially revealed on Good Morning America on September 8.

Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars will premiere live on Disney+ on September 19.