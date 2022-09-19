Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Christopher shows off his incredible weight loss

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Christopher showed off his incredible weight loss when he attended his brother Patrick’s 29th birthday party in Malibu on Sunday.

The 24-year-old son of Terminator star Arnold, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, cut a dashing figure after beginning his weight loss journey in 2020.

Chris showed off his trimmed physique in a gray shirt, blue sweatpants and trainers as he joined his famous family and brother-in-law Chris Pratt, 43, for the festivities in Nobu.

Arnold looked stylish in a tropical print shirt and electric blue blazer, paired with cream pants as he shared a friendly exchange with ex-wife Maria.

Maria radiated elegance in a printed dress while also chatting with daughter Katherine, 33, who is married to actor Chris.

While Jurassic World star Chris opted for a dark blazer and jeans as he celebrated Patrick’s special day.

Christopher has been gradually losing weight since he committed to a healthier lifestyle in 2020, according to HollywoodLife.

“He made it his goal to get well before graduation and he stuck to it,” a source told the website last year.

“He started exercising and making better food choices. He was in school for a few years and lived like a typical college student for a few years, but he’s now growing up and ready to take better care of himself.”

The insider said Christopher didn’t lose the weight on a “craze diet or crash diet.” Instead, he’s lost weight the old-fashioned way by cutting out junk food and exercising.

His efforts to live healthier have even impressed his family.

Last year, when Christopher celebrated his 24th birthday, both his father Arnold and brother Patrick praised him for his training regimen.

“Between your boxing classes, your weightlifting classes, your stretching classes, your cycling classes and so on, I can’t even keep up with you!” his famous bodybuilder father raved on Instagram.

Patrick wrote: ‘Proud of you. New job. Crush in the gym. Whole new person. I can’t wait to see what this year brings.’