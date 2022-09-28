Arnold Schwarzenegger visits Auschwitz meeting a Holocaust survivor who was experimented on

Beloved action star hero Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz on Wednesday to deliver the message to “end prejudice once and for all.”

The former California governor viewed the barracks, watchtowers and remnants of gas chambers that remain as evidence of the Nazi extermination of Jews and others during World War II.

He also met a woman who, when she was 3 years old, was subjected to experiments by the notorious Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, known as the Angel of Death, infamous for his cruel experiments on Auschwitz inmates.

“This is a story that has to stay alive, this is a story that we have to tell over and over again,” he said after his visit to the death camp site, speaking at a former synagogue that now houses the Center Foundation. Auschwitz Jew.

“Let’s fight prejudice together and end it once and for all,” Schwarzenegger said.

He was alongside Simon Bergson, who was born after the war and is the son of Auschwitz survivors. The Terminator actor said he and Bergson, who are close in age, were united in their work to combat prejudice.

Beloved action star hero Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz, where he signed the “I’ll Be Back” guestbook.

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger today visited the former Nazi German Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp near Oswiecim, Poland.

The former California governor viewed the barracks, watchtowers and gas remnants of gas chambers that remain as evidence of the Nazi extermination of Jews and others during World War II.

“Let’s fight prejudice together and end it once and for all,” the Terminator actor said after his tour of the concentration camp.

Schwarzenegger stood next to Simon Bergson (right), who was born after the war to Auschwitz survivors.

Schwarzenegger signed the guestbook with his immortal catchphrase ‘I’ll be back’

Schwarzenegger, originally from Austria, also mentioned his own family history.

“I was the son of a man who fought in the Nazi war and was a soldier,” the 75-year-old said.

He has spoken openly in the past about his father, Gustav Schwarzenegger, being a Nazi soldier during the war.

Gustav Schwarzenegger (August 17, 1907 – December 13, 1972), Arnold’s father

After his visit to Auschwitz, he swore it would not be his last, signing the guest book with his immortal phrase ‘I’ll be back’.

His visit to the wrenching heart of the Nazi extermination of Jews and others during World War II in southern Poland was his first and came as part of his work with the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation, whose mission is to combat hatred of Jews. through education.

He received the foundation’s inaugural ‘Fighting Hatred’ award in June for his stance against hate on social media. He said that he couldn’t attend in person because he was filming a new action series in Canada and was in a ‘COVID bubble’.

He told the Russians in a video posted on social media in March that they were lying to them about the war in Ukraine and accused President Vladimir Putin of sacrificing Russian soldiers for his own ambitions.

In that video he brought back painful memories of how his own father was lied to while he was fighting, and how he returned to Austria a broken man, physically and emotionally, after being wounded in Leningrad.

He posted it to his 22.2 million Instagram followers and the ATTN media company’s Facebook page, sharing his love for Russia and the Russian people before making scathing comments about Putin and the Kremlin.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has made a direct appeal to the Russian president and the people of Russia to shed light on “the truth” about the invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

Describing himself as a ‘long-time friend’ of the Russian people, he delivers a direct message to Putin: ‘To President Putin, I say, you started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war.

He also asks Putin and his Kremlin counterparts: ‘Let me ask you, why would you sacrifice those young people for your own ambitions?’

The nine-minute clip garnered more than 250,000 views on Instagram and 120,000 views on Facebook in an hour, with thousands of comments of support and praise for the movie star for her efforts to help stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Historians estimate that around 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz during the war. About 1 million of them were Jews. Some 75,000 Poles died there, as well as Roma, Russian prisoners of war and others.