Arnold Schwarzenegger smiles ear-to-ear as he conducts the orchestra while celebrating Oktoberfest

Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared to be enjoying himself as he conducted the orchestra during the 187th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, on Saturday.

The 75-year-old actor wore a traditional embroidered leather suit as he smiled ear-to-ear and passionately waved the conductor’s wand.

He is no stranger to this event. He participates almost every year.

Arnold was joined this year by his girlfriend, Heather Milligan, who also attended with him in 2018 when they celebrated his son Patrick’s 25th birthday.

The Austrian-born father of five stars in the Netflix series Utap, which has been shooting across Ontario, Canada, since the spring and was due to wrap soon, according to production records.

The concept of the series is derived from his wildly successful True Lies from 1994, in which he starred with Jamie Lee Curtis.

The iconic actor has appeared in dozens of films over the past five decades, but this will be the first time he will star in a scripted television series in his career.

The plot centers on a father and daughter who have worked as CIA agents for years. Yet each kept their involvement in the CIA hidden from the other, resulting in their entire relationship being one giant lie.

After discovering that each was secretly involved with the CIA, the pair are forced to work together as a team amid a backdrop of explosive action as they learn who each other really are in the spy adventure thriller.

Schwarzenegger and actress Monica Barabaro have been cast as the father-daughter duo. The actress recently received accolades and praise for her role in Top Gun: Maverick and is also set to star in the upcoming animated film Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Last month, the duo were spotted on set in what looked like a high-adrenaline scene as they held handguns and searched outside a Catholic church.

The actors were dressed in typical CIA secret agent business attire, with Arnold shouting in one scene and looking very much like a CIA enforcer.

Schwarzenegger recently reprized his role as the T-800 in Terminator: Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate, which grossed $440 million and $261.1 million worldwide, respectively.

