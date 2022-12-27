Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to the late mother Aurelia with a Christmas photo

arnold schwarzenegger paid tribute to her late mother Aurelia Schwarzenegger in an Instagram post Monday, sharing a holiday photo of herself posing next to a Christmas tree.

‘I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas!’ the action star, 75, captioned the clip. ‘Here is a photo of my mother by the Christmas tree many years ago that I shared in my new newsletter. Those are real candles hanging from the tree!

The Terminator star, who took part in Veterans Day festivities last month, addressed fans to his flourishing projectadding, “Sign up at the link in my bio and fix yourself a cocoa (and maybe some liqueur).”

The latest: Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, paid tribute to his late mother Aurelia Schwarzenegger in an Instagram post Monday, sharing a holiday photo of her posing next to a Christmas tree.

In the photo, Aurelia wore a plum print dress as she posed next to the tree, which was festooned with ornaments and candles, which is a German tradition.

Aurelia died at the age of 76 in August 1998 when she suffered a fatal heart attack while visiting her husband’s grave, the Austrian Press Agency reported, according to the access point.

The former California governor said at the time: “With the loss of my mother, my world fell apart,” the local newspaper Kleine Zeitung reported.

The Austrian-born star took to social media this summer with a post to mark what would have been her mom’s 100th birthday, posting a series of photos of her, including a Christmas photo of them together.

Memories: The Austrian-born star took to social media this summer with a post to mark what would have been her mom’s 100th birthday, posting a series of photos of her, including a Christmas photo of them together

The Jingle All the Way star said of her late mother: “She was the best mother you could imagine and I will always love her.”

Schwarzenegger suggested to his followers: “Make sure you tell your moms how much they mean to you!”

“She was the best mom you could imagine and I will always love her,” the Jingle All the Way star said on July 29. “I can’t explain how much it meant to me, but it’s the number one reason I won.” I will not call myself made.

“She showed me unconditional love, the importance of keeping my house clean, how to make the perfect schnitzel, and patience. lots of patience. Make sure you tell your moms how much they mean to you!’

Schwarzenegger took to the social networking site on Saturday to chronicle his workout routine and wish his followers a happy holiday season.

He was dressed in a red sweater that had alternating patterns of reindeer and Christmas trees, along with reflective glasses that were embedded with his signature line from The Terminator, ‘I’ll be back.’

Schwarzenegger was seen working on exercises for his biceps, triceps, and shoulders on a cool, crisp day in Southern California.

Happy: Schwarzenegger didn’t let the holidays get in the way of his training, as he took to Instagram on Saturday to chronicle his workout routine and wish his followers a happy holiday season.

“You see, it doesn’t really matter if it’s Christmas Eve or not, that’s what it is today, but we’re still working,” Schwarzenegger said in the clip. “And I just want to say Merry Christmas, happy holidays to all of you, and a happy and healthy New Year.”

Schwarzenegger captioned the clip, ‘Merry Christmas! Use that holiday cheer to light your bombs and really enjoy your time with your family.

Here is my gift to you. Starting January 1st, I will be sending out a daily email with challenges, recipes, and health and fitness information to fuel my fitness crusade. It’s free. Sign up at the link in the bio.’

Schwarzenegger has lived a life filled with health and nutrition since he was a teenager growing up in his native Austria during the post-World War II era of the 1940s and 1950s.

Outfit: The action star was dressed in a red sweater that had alternating patterns of reindeer and Christmas trees.

Message: He wore reflective glasses that were embedded with his signature line from The Terminator, ‘I’ll be back’

In focus: The former California governor was seen working on exercises for his biceps, triceps and shoulders on a cool, crisp day in Southern California.

By the time he turned 15, he had already begun weight training and within five years he would be crowned Mr. Universe at 20.

Most days, the Terminator star is up early, around 5 a.m. to enjoy a cup of coffee, and at 6 a.m. he pedals his bike to the gym for what is usually a 60-minute workout. minutes, according to saludmundial.net.

The True Lies actor captioned the clip, ‘Merry Christmas! Use that holiday cheer to light your bombs and really enjoy your time with your family.

Long overdue: Schwarzenegger has lived a life filled with health and nutrition since he was a teenager growing up in his native Austria during the post-World War II era of the 1940s and 1950s.

Job done: The Hollywood veteran gave a thumbs up after the grueling series of exercises

Schwarzenegger has come to confess that he is ‘addicted to training’ and that he needs to start each day in the gym or doing some type of exercise routine.

“So today, even though my body won’t react like it did 50 years ago, I can maintain as much as I can and it gives me great joy,” he said. Eat thisadding: “I chose to adapt to my age, do my workouts a little differently and focus on staying lean and avoiding injuries.”

He went on to reveal that ‘training is a part of my life. It’s that simple,” she continued. “Nothing will ever change, until I die, I’ll work out, have a blast at the gym, and put on the pump.”

Racking up the miles: The Terminator star has been training since he was 15; it has been in recent years that he has incorporated bicycling into his exercise routine