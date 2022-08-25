Arnold Schwarzenegger looks enraged as he films series Utap in Canada

<!–

Arnold Schwarzenegger will star in a script series for the first time in his career.

The 75-year-old actor stars in the Netflix series Utap, which is based on his hit film True Lies, the 1994 action/comedy in which he co-starred with Jamie Lee Curtis.

The former bodybuilder was seen screaming on Thursday while shooting a scene in Toronto with Monica Barbaro and Milon Carter.

He’s back! Arnold Schwarzenegger pictured on the set of his first television series described as a worldwide spy adventure on Netflix called Utap

The Austrian-born actor and father of five has starred in dozens of movies over the past five decades, but this action series marks his first steps into a major TV role.

Joined by two of his co-stars in what appeared to be a high-adrenaline scene as they held up guns and ransacked a Catholic church.

The actor was pictured dressed in typical CIA secret agent clothing.

Secret agent action hero: The former governor was joined by his co-stars in what appeared to be a potentially violent scene as they were all carrying prop pistols running through the grass and passing a church

The concept of the series is a spin-off of his wildly successful 1994 True Lies.

The plot revolves around a father and daughter who have both been working as CIA agents for years, but each hid their involvement in the CIA from the other, making their entire relationship a giant lie.

After learning that each of them was secretly involved with the CIA, the pair are forced to work together as a team amid explosive action as they discover who each other really is in the spy adventure thriller.

First TV series: The bodybuilder and former governor of California, best known for his roles in The Terminator, Conan and Predator, plays Luke Brunner, described as a strong, gruff, crabby but likeable person

Schwarzenegger and actress Monica Barabaro have been cast as the father-and-daughter duo.

The American actress recently received accolades and praise for her recent role in Top Gun: Maverick.

She plays the part of Emma in the series and is described as the “oldest and most perfect daughter.” The actress will also star in the upcoming animated movie Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Co-star Carter looked just as sophisticated as his counterparts, as he wielded a gun on set and looked very much like a CIA enforcer.

Direction: Schwarzenegger and actress Monica Barabaro are cast as the father-and-daughter duo. The young American actress recently received accolades and accolades for her recent role in Top Gun: Maverick

The bodybuilder and former governor of California, best known for his roles in The Terminator, Conan and Predator, will play Luke Brunner, described as a strong, gruff, crabby but likeable person.

Schwarzenegger recently reprized his role as the T-800 in Terminator: Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate, which grossed $440 and $261.1 million worldwide, respectively.

The highly anticipated Utap has been filming throughout Ontario, Canada since the spring and should be completed soon, according to production listings.