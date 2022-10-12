Arnold Schwarzenegger is the most expensive PT ever, ‘charging’ $150,000 for a charity session

Arnold Schwarzenegger is almost certainly the most expensive personal trainer of all time, having recently “charged” $150,000 for a gym session with him.

The Hollywood legend auctioned off the once-in-a-lifetime fundraiser opportunity for the ‘After-School All-Stars’ charity he’s led for the past 30 years.

@schwarzenegger – instagram The 75-year-old won 13 world bodybuilding titles in his heyday

IG @schwarzenegger And he still sports regularly, recently put a happy group to the test

The charity provides after-school programs and exercises for 100,000 children in 60 cities, and on Saturday night Schwarzenegger held a fundraiser at his home in hopes of helping even more children.

By all accounts, it was a huge success, and the Terminator star even took to social media to celebrate the millions — $5.2 million to be exact — they raised in just one night.

“We raised over $5 million for After-School All Stars last night,” Schwarzenegger wrote on social media.

“Thank you to all our donors. I started this program with a vision of keeping children safe and growing up between 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM, but without you we couldn’t help 100,000 children in 60 cities.”

Earlier this week, Arnie attended the world-famous Gold’s Gym in Venice with Morris Flancbaum, bidding the reported $150,000 and taking the honors of getting a good pump with a man considered one of the greatest bodybuilders in history.

The Florida man and his sons got tips from Schwarzenegger in front of a crowd of people after he also auctioned off clothes, humidors, art and a ride in his tank.

@TheNotoriousMMA – Twitter Schwarzenegger is known for being friends with UFC star Conor McGregor

IG @schwarzenegger The actor is considered one of the greatest bodybuilders ever, winning numerous titles, including three consecutive 1968 Mr Universe crowns

Angry ‘You tried to kill my boys’ – Eubank Sr smokes at promoters of Eubank Jr vs Benn

certainly Wilder believes Joshua fight is inevitable ahead of comeback fight after Fury defeats

rejected Roy Keane furious as he denies fan selfie during NFL game in Tottenham

tour Khan meets Grealish and Guardiola at Man City training and watches Haaland in awe

persistent Mahmoud Charr Walks With White Lion In Tyson Fury’s Latest Video

Everything okay Shields clears up misconception about Marshall beef, but still has room for a dig







And they were in good hands as they were coached by a man who won the Mr Universe title at the age of 20 and then seven Mr Olympia crowns.

While the auction raised $1.75 million, the vast majority of the money was raised by guests who paid $50,000 to attend the event that hosted Danny Devito, Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren.

The charity that is clearly doing a great job has just opened a school program in Uvalde, Texas at the request of the city. It only took 45 days to get the program up and running.

Schwarzenegger combines his charitable work with a fledgling career in entertainment. The 75-year-old will star in Kung Fury 2 later this year and will also appear in the soon-to-be-released Netflix series Utap.