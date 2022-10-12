Arnold Schwarzenegger is the most expensive PT ever, ‘charging’ $150,000 for a charity session
Arnold Schwarzenegger is almost certainly the most expensive personal trainer of all time, having recently “charged” $150,000 for a gym session with him.
The Hollywood legend auctioned off the once-in-a-lifetime fundraiser opportunity for the ‘After-School All-Stars’ charity he’s led for the past 30 years.
The charity provides after-school programs and exercises for 100,000 children in 60 cities, and on Saturday night Schwarzenegger held a fundraiser at his home in hopes of helping even more children.
By all accounts, it was a huge success, and the Terminator star even took to social media to celebrate the millions — $5.2 million to be exact — they raised in just one night.
“We raised over $5 million for After-School All Stars last night,” Schwarzenegger wrote on social media.
“Thank you to all our donors. I started this program with a vision of keeping children safe and growing up between 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM, but without you we couldn’t help 100,000 children in 60 cities.”
Earlier this week, Arnie attended the world-famous Gold’s Gym in Venice with Morris Flancbaum, bidding the reported $150,000 and taking the honors of getting a good pump with a man considered one of the greatest bodybuilders in history.
The Florida man and his sons got tips from Schwarzenegger in front of a crowd of people after he also auctioned off clothes, humidors, art and a ride in his tank.
And they were in good hands as they were coached by a man who won the Mr Universe title at the age of 20 and then seven Mr Olympia crowns.
While the auction raised $1.75 million, the vast majority of the money was raised by guests who paid $50,000 to attend the event that hosted Danny Devito, Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren.
The charity that is clearly doing a great job has just opened a school program in Uvalde, Texas at the request of the city. It only took 45 days to get the program up and running.
Schwarzenegger combines his charitable work with a fledgling career in entertainment. The 75-year-old will star in Kung Fury 2 later this year and will also appear in the soon-to-be-released Netflix series Utap.
