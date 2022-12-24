Arnold Schwarzenegger in holiday sweater while exercising on Christmas Eve: ‘We are still training’

Arnold Schwarzenegger didn’t let the holidays get in the way of his workout as he took to Instagram on Saturday to chronicle his workout routine and wish his followers a happy holiday.

The action star, 75, was dressed in a red jumper with alternating patterns of reindeer and Christmas trees, along with reflective goggles embedded with his signature phrase from The Terminator: “I’ll be back.”

The ex-California governor – who took part in Veterans Day festivities last month – was spotted doing exercises for his biceps, triceps and shoulders on the brisk, cool Southern California day.

“See, it doesn’t really matter if it’s Christmas Eve or not — it is today, but we’re still training,” the Austrian-born star said in the clip. “And I want to tell you all a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a Happy and Healthy New Year.”

The True Lies actor captioned the clip: “Merry Christmas! Use that holiday cheer to boost your pumps and really enjoy your time with your family.

“Here’s my present for you. Starting January 1, I’ll be sending out a daily email with challenges, recipes, and health and fitness information to boost my fitness campaign. It is free. Sign up via the link in bio.’

Schwarzenegger has lived a life of health and nutrition since he was a teenager growing up in his native Austria during the post-World War II era in the 1940s and 1950s.

By the time he reached the age of 15, he had already started strength training and within five years, at the age of 20, he would be crowned with the title of Mr. Universe.

On most days, the Terminator star gets up early, around 5 a.m. to enjoy a cup of coffee, and by 6 a.m., he’s biking to the gym for what’s usually a 60-minute workout, according to WorldHealth.net.

In fact, Schwarzenegger has admitted that he’s “addicted to working out” and that he needs to start every day in the gym or do some kind of workout routine.

“So today, although my body won’t react the way it did 50 years ago, I can keep as much as I can and it brings me a lot of joy,” he shared Eat thisadding, “I’ve chosen to adapt to my age, make my workouts a little different, and focus on staying slim and avoiding injury.”

He went on to reveal that “training is part of my life.” It’s that simple,” he continued. “Nothing will ever change, until I die, I’ll work out, and I’ll have a great time at the gym, and I’ll get the pump.”

Putting in the Miles: The Terminator star has been training since he was 15 years old; it is in recent years that he has incorporated cycling into the exercise routine