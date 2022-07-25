Arnold Schwarzenegger and True Lies costar Tom Arnold reunite for Netflix spy series Utap

His action classic True Lies celebrated its 28th birthday just days ago on July 15.

And on Sunday, the action-comedy protagonist Arnold Schwarzenegger reunited with his longtime costar Tom Arnold as the two headed out on one of the former California governor’s regular bike rides.

‘Always fantastic to be reunited with my old partner @thetomarnold. #fubar #netflix, the Terminator actor, 74, wrote when he posted a photo of their ride on Instagram and Twitter.

Arnold, 63, wasted little time and posted the same photo to his Instagram page with the caption: “It’s not easy to keep up with this guy.”

In the photo, Schwarzenegger sits on his bike during a short break in their ride, grinning at the camera wearing dark sunglasses and a cigar in his mouth.

His old friend stood to his left as he held the handlebars of his bicycle with a big smile on his face.

Both men wore black T-shirts with FUBAR written on the logo for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), which appears to be a promotional ploy for Schwarzenegger’s first attempt at being a lead man on a major television series.

The expression is a slang acronym that apparently comes from the military and stands for ‘f***ed up beyond all repair’.

Days earlier, Arnold took to Instagram and posted a photo of the two old friends smoking a few cigars together.

“Me and the other Arnold make it a point to work together every 28 years,” Roseanne Barr’s ex-husband joked in the caption, in reference to their co-starring roles in True Lies.

The title of his new series is listed as FUBAR, but has since been changed to Utap. Anyway, the Terminator actor was spotted shooting the series in Toronto, Canada this month.

Created by Nick Santora and described as a “global spy adventure,” the series is said to be based on True Lies, according to What’s on Netflix.

Schwarzenegger plays Luke Brunner, a strong, gruff and lovable miser with an adult daughter, played by Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro. Their relationship is called into question when they both discover that the other has worked as a CIA agent.

By giving it another link to True Lies, Tom is listed as part of the cast in at least one of the episodes, according to the post from IMDb.

The shoot reportedly kicked off in Toronto in early May and is expected to last until late August.

Bona fide hit: The combination of the two actors eventually became a recipe for many memorable scenes in the film

The cast also includes Travis Van Winkle, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Jay Baruchel, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Adam Pally and Andy Buckley.

In addition, Devon Bostick, David Chinchilla, Stephanie Sy, Scott Thompson and child actress Rachel Lynch will play recurring characters.

True Lies is written and directed by James Cameron and starred Schwarzenegger as Harry Tasker, a family man who secretly works as a secret agent for the US.

Tom played Arnold’s partner Albert “Gib” Gibson, which ended up being the recipe for many memorable scenes in the film.

The spy action comedy, which also featured Jamie Lee Cutis, the late Bill Paxton, Tia Carrere and Art Malik, became a hit with fans, grossing $378.9 million at the worldwide box office on a $100-$ budget. 120 million.