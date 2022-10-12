Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena lift weights together at famous Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Joseph Baena lifted weights together at the world-famous Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach, California.

The 75-year-old actor wore a dark blue t-shirt and athletic shorts while pumping some iron.

Baena, 25, worked in a gray short-sleeved shirt and navy blue shorts that ended high on his muscular thighs.

He bared his teeth in one fell swoop while training his chest on one of the many fitness machines.

Father and son stood there chatting with several other gym goers who showed off their large arms covered in tattoos.

The couple’s appearance came just a day after Baena appeared on Dancing With The Stars in a very well-known ensemble.

Joseph took to Instagram before his performance and posed in his dressing room to a song from Arnold’s hit 1982 film Conan The Barbarian.

Joseph finished his costume with brown trousers and some leather wrist cuffs and tucked his hair into a mullet.

While dressing up as Hercules to dance the Charleston with his partner Daniella Karagach, Joseph was the spitting image of his father in the fantasy series.

The prehistoric world of Conan was full of ferocity as the titular character sought revenge on Thulsa Doom, the leader of a snake cult who murdered his parents.

The duo scored a possible 28 out of 40 for their performance for A Star Is Born, with the fitness model admitting, “I’ve been a Hercules fan for a long time.”

“My father did Hercules in New York when he was younger,” he added.

While Joseph is currently working as a real estate agent, he has made a lot of effort to become a working actor like his famous father.

Since then, he’s even hired entertainment manager Henry Penzi and landed his first major acting gig in John Malkovich’s upcoming sci-fi movie Chariot.

Earlier this year, Joseph told: Men’s health that he was eventually able to connect with his father because of their shared love of bodybuilding and fitness.

To help with his training, Schwarzenegger eventually gave him a copy of The Encyclopedia Of Modern Bodybuilding, co-authored by the seven-time Mr. Olympia champion and considered by many to be the bible of bodybuilding.

“Although I could call him any moment, I was too proud,” Joseph confessed about their relationship with the publication.

His mother is the former housekeeper to former California governor Mildred Baena.

He continued: ‘My father is old-fashioned, he doesn’t believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I.

“I like the word honor, and I’m very proud in the sense that if I use my father’s contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor it will bring me?”