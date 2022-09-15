Arnold Allen ‘is set to face No 5-ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar on October 29’

Arnold Allen is set for another big fight, with the British star set to take on Calvin Kattar next month.

‘Almighty’ is riding high on a nine-fight winning run in the promotion and has yet to taste defeat in the octagon, with his last win against Dan Hooker in London earlier this year.

According to ESPN, an announcement for Allen to fight Kattar on October 29 is close. The 34-year-old is one place above him at number 5 in the heavyweight division.

Arnold Allen TKO ended Dan Hooker back in their March fight in London

Calvin Kattar looks to be next in line for the rising British star with a fight scheduled for October

A win would put Allen at the forefront if not next in line for a shot at Alexander Volkanovski’s title.

Kattar defeated Giga Chikadze earlier this year, but was then followed by a very close decision loss at the hands of Josh Emmett.

He is considered one of the elite competitors in the 145-pound division and Allen will have to be at his best.

Allen will be aware of what lies ahead with the win over Kattar next month

The fight is considered the main event of the night for a Fight Night card, with location and timing yet to be announced.

Kattar is best known for his striking prowess, which should make for an entertaining stand-up battle against Allen.

The Briton was one of the big appearances at the O2 Arena in March when he battled Hooker, who came from lightweight.

In a frenetic and entertaining flurry, Allen ended the fight by TKO after a bout of punches and elbows.