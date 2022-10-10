Army to expand recruiting programs, investment to fill ranks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The military plans to increase its investment in marketing and is expected to expand a new program for struggling recruits, but leaders gave few new details Monday on how they will fill the ranks after falling far short of recruiting. of goals this year.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth told reporters that a new recruiting task force is coming up with ideas. But any new plans would have to be worked out quickly to reverse the dramatically low hiring rate seen last year.

For the fiscal year ending September 30, the military met only 75% of its target: 15,000 soldiers short of its 60,000 target. It was the only service that missed its recruiting target, but everyone else had to dig deep into their pool of delayed candidates, leaving them behind if they start the next recruiting year on Saturday.

When asked whether it makes any sense that the military will be able to achieve its goal this year, Wormuth said it’s too early to speculate.

Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff General James McConville said a new program that helps underperforming recruits meet academic and fitness standards shows promise. But they said there is still no decision to expand it to three other locations in the country. Wormuth said it will depend on the results in the next two months.

McConville added: “We want to make sure there are as many recruits out there who can do that. … The first results we see are that this could fundamentally change the way we recruit.”

During a trip to see the program in Fort Jackson, SC, in August, McConville had said the program could be set up at three other Army training bases. Commanders had suggested they could place up to 10,000 potential recruits through the classes.

The program provides up to 90 days of academic or fitness instruction to help recruits improve to the point where they can meet military standards.

Wormuth and McConville spoke to reporters on the first day of the Association of the United States Army’s annual meeting.

On other matters, Wormuth said she is so far comfortable with the amount of ammunition and weapons systems the US is pulling from Pentagon stockpiles and sending to Ukraine. There have been persistent questions about how much the US can send without affecting the combat readiness of US troops or their ability to train.

The US has sent hundreds of thousands of ammunition to Ukraine to aid in its fight against Russia and thousands of weapons ranging from Javelins and Howitzers to longer-range systems such as the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS.)

For example, a recent aid package contained 75,000 rounds for the Howitzer.

“We obviously have a finite supply of those systems and that’s exactly why we’ve put so much emphasis on working with our industrial partners to increase production lines for these types of systems,” said Wormuth.

PART: