Army: 2 Pakistani soldiers, 7 militants killed in shooutouts

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Small arms militants attacked a convoy of Pakistani security forces near the northwestern border with Afghanistan, sparking an intense firefight that killed two soldiers and three insurgents, the military said Tuesday.

The gunfight took place near Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The army gave no further details and the identities of the killed insurgents were not known.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Separately, troops killed four militants in a nighttime raid in Tank, a northwestern city that also borders Afghanistan, the military said. It gave no further details.

Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, said the four men killed in Tank were their “holy warriors.” In a statement, he said such military incursions indicate that the government and its institutions do not want peace in Pakistan.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but are allies of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan more than a year ago when US and NATO forces were in the final stages of their withdrawal.

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has encouraged the Pakistani Taliban known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP. A months-long ceasefire between the TTP and Pakistan is intact.

Although the Taliban in Afghanistan have encouraged Islamabad and the TTP to reach a peace agreement, talks between the two sides that began in May have been fruitless.

