WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Army: 2 Pakistani soldiers, 7 militants killed in shooutouts

World
By Merry

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Small arms militants attacked a convoy of Pakistani security forces near the northwestern border with Afghanistan, sparking an intense firefight that killed two soldiers and three insurgents, the military said Tuesday.

The gunfight took place near Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The army gave no further details and the identities of the killed insurgents were not known.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Separately, troops killed four militants in a nighttime raid in Tank, a northwestern city that also borders Afghanistan, the military said. It gave no further details.

Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, said the four men killed in Tank were their “holy warriors.” In a statement, he said such military incursions indicate that the government and its institutions do not want peace in Pakistan.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but are allies of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan more than a year ago when US and NATO forces were in the final stages of their withdrawal.

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has encouraged the Pakistani Taliban known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP. A months-long ceasefire between the TTP and Pakistan is intact.

Although the Taliban in Afghanistan have encouraged Islamabad and the TTP to reach a peace agreement, talks between the two sides that began in May have been fruitless.

JOIN THE CALL

Conversations are opinions of our readers and are subject to the Code of Conduct. De Ster does not endorse these opinions.
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Jones back in Connecticut for Sandy Hook…

Merry

Memphis man pleads not guilty in series…

Merry

Ex-judge opens COVID inquiry into UK…

Merry
1 of 455

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More