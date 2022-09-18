Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers is dating wellness specialist Ricardas Kazinec

Elizabeth Chambers has found new romance in her life following her divorce and divorce from disgraced actor Armie Hammer.

The 40-year-old TV personality is currently in a relationship with physical and wellness therapist Ricardas Kazinec, which was recently confirmed by a source to e! News earlier on Saturday.

The talented beauty gave a little glimpse into her love life by uploading a post to her Instagram on Friday featuring an assortment of Polaroid photos of the two lovebirds meeting and sharing a kiss.

Moving on: Elizabeth Chambers, 40, has moved on after her divorce and is currently dating wellness therapist, Ricardas Kazinec

An insider close to the mother of two opened up to e! News to confirm that Elizabeth has found a new romance in her busy life.

Her new beauty is from Lithuania, but currently works and lives in the Cayman Islands at a sports and training facility.

The Bird Bakery founder and her two children, Harper, seven, and Ford, five, who she shares with her ex-husband, Armie, also live on the coastal islands.

The couple seems to be in love with the cute snaps the star shared on her Instagram to announce that she has found love.

Happy: The TV personality shared adorable Polaroid photos of herself and her new beau getting together and sharing a kiss in the Cayman Islands

In the comments, social media users sent their love and support for the star, including E! News reporter, Catt Sadler, who wrote: ‘Hard launch. I’m so for it. Glad for you.’

Another close friend and writer, Erin Foster, also shared her excitement, typing, “You deserve it.”

The big news about Elizabeth’s new relationship came after a source revealed last year that… People that she slowly started dating again after her divorce from Armie.

Two years earlier, the talented businesswoman filed for divorce from Armie in July 2020 due to irreconcilable differences. The two had been married for ten years.

However, a year later, in 2021, controversy and scandal arose around The Man From UNCLE star when he was accused of sexual assault by a number of different women. The allegations have been denied by his lawyers.

Having fun! The beauty currently lives in the Cayman Islands with her two children, Harper and Ford, who she shares with ex-husband, Armie

Divorce: The TV personality filed for divorce from the Hollywood actor in July 2020 due to irreconcilable differences; in the picture together in January 2020 in Hollywood

When the Bird Bakery founder first learned of the controversy, a source inquired we weekly, “Elizabeth was shocked and shocked.”

‘She lives in a nightmare. She doesn’t even recognize the man she married anymore. She wants to help Armie get help, but she can’t do it alone,” the source concluded.

Shortly after the shocking news broke, Elizabeth released a statement of her own on Instagram expressing her thoughts and feelings on the matter.

‘I’ve been trying to process everything that happened for weeks. I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know,” she wrote.

“I support every victim of sexual assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. I will not comment further on this at this time.’

She then added that she will focus her attention on her children, including her, “work and healing during this incredibly difficult time.”

Statement: Not long after the scandal broke, the mother of two jumped to her Instagram to give a brief statement of her thoughts and feelings on the matter

Co-parenting: After the scandal and divorce, the two have turned their focus to raising their two children; together in the photo in 2018 in Hollywood

Following the scandal, Armie went to Florida rehab and was released late last December.

In July, TMZ reported that the actor had a temporary new job selling timeshares at an office in the Cayman Islands after leaving Hollywood.

‘He works in a cubicle,’ a source revealed to Vanity Fair not long after, pictures surfaced showing him getting used to his day job. “The reality is that he is totally broke and trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

Armie has since returned to Los Angeles, where he stayed in a house owned by Robert Downey Jr Vanity scholarship. The publication also reported that the Iron Man actor has given Armie “financial assistance.”

Elizabeth and Armie are seen with their children after the scandal as they work on co-parenting. A source told People that for the TV host, her “priority has always been her children and their well-being.”

Family: The exes share two children, Harper and Ford, and have also focused on co-parenting their children; seen in 2019 in Los Angeles