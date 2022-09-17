Armie Hammer’s ex wife Elizabeth Chambers appears to have a new mystery man in her life

Elizabeth Chambers seems to have moved on after her divorce from ex-husband, Armie Hammer, two years ago.

The TV personality, 40, uploaded an adorable post to her main Instagram page earlier on Friday, featuring an assortment of Polaroid photos of herself getting close to a mystery man.

The mother of two divorced the Call Me By Your Name star, 36, in 2020, with a scandal that quickly followed the actor in 2021 that revolved around his alleged cases of sexual assault and cannibalism.

The star shared several photos sprawling on a yellow and white striped towel on the sand, catching a glimpse of her new husband as they spent time mating in the Cayman Islands.

The photos showed the two making silly faces and having fun, while other photos showed them sharing a quick kiss.

The beauty seems to be filled with happiness and enjoying life while focusing on her children and finding new love.

Last year, a source close to Elizabeth revealed to: People that she slowly started dating again after her divorce from Armie.

The talented businesswoman made the move to file for divorce from the actor in July 2020 due to irreconcilable differences.

However, a year later, in 2021, controversy and scandal arose around The Man From UNCLE star when he was accused of sexual assault by a number of different women. The allegations have been denied by his lawyers.

When the Bird Bakery founder first learned of the controversy, a source inquired we weekly, “Elizabeth was shocked and shocked.”

‘She lives in a nightmare. She doesn’t even recognize the man she married anymore. She wants to help Armie get help, but she can’t do it alone,” the source concluded.

Family: The exes share two children, Harper and Ford, and have also focused on co-parenting their children; seen in 2019 in Los Angeles

Shortly after the shocking news broke, Elizabeth released a statement of her own on Instagram expressing her thoughts and feelings on the matter.

‘I’ve been trying to process everything that happened for weeks. I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know,” she wrote.

“I support every victim of sexual assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. I will not comment further on this at this time.’

She then added that she will focus her attention on her children, including her, “work and healing during this incredibly difficult time.”

Banned from Hollywood: Following the scandal, TMZ reported in July that Armie sold timeshares at an office in the Cayman Islands; seen in 2020 in Santa Monica

Following the scandal, Armie went to Florida rehab and was released late last December.

In July, TMZ reported that the actor had a temporary new job selling timeshares at an office in the Cayman Islands after leaving Hollywood.

‘He works in a cubicle,’ a source revealed to Vanity Fair not long after, pictures surfaced showing him getting used to his day job. “The reality is that he is totally broke and trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

Armie has since returned to Los Angeles, where he stayed in a house owned by Robert Downey Jr Vanity scholarship. The publication also reported that the Iron Man actor has given Armie “financial assistance.”

Although Elizabeth and Armie were seen with their children after the scandal, a source told Us Weekly“Elizabeth and Armie have worked together on their co-parenting relationship,” confirming that, “They are no longer together, there is nothing romantic going on between them.”

The exes share two children, seven-year-old daughter Harper and son Ford (5).