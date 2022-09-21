Armie Hammer’s ex Elizabeth Chambers says they are in ‘a really great place’ despite ongoing divorce

Despite all the controversies they’ve endured in recent months, Armie Hammer and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers are currently in “an amazing place.”

Elizabeth gave an update on the status of their parenting relationship e! News on Wednesday, even as their divorce progresses.

The 40-year-old TV presenter added that the former couple was “completely committed” to raising their children together, even as her ex continues a drug addiction program to battle his sex and drug problems.

Despite all the controversy they’ve endured in recent months, Armie Hammer, 36, and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, 40, are currently in “an amazing place,” she told E! News in an interview published on Wednesday

Elizabeth filed for divorce from Armie in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The two had been married for ten years.

However, a year later, in 2021, a scandal erupted around The Man From UNCLE star when he was accused of sexual assault by a number of different women. The Los Angeles Police Department also has an ongoing investigation into the actor’s behavior after a woman named Effie accused him of raping her. He has denied the allegations through his lawyers.

The actor was also accused of exhibiting disturbing cannibalistic fantasies with other women.

In her new interview, Elizabeth admitted that their divorce wasn’t finalized yet, despite them having been going on for over two years. However, her relationship with her ex seemed to have improved significantly in recent months.

‘We are in a really great place. We talk all the time,” she revealed. “We are fully committed to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our children.”

Elizabeth added: ‘Children need their mother; children need their father. So there’s nothing we won’t do.’

Dark: Hammer was charged with sexual abuse and rape in 2021, along with allegedly cannibalistic fantasies; seen in November 2020

The owner of BIRD Bakery was remarkably calm and composed when it came to the sexual abuse scandals that haunted her ex.

“Armie is focused on his recovery. There’s the oxygen mask theory: you can’t really take care of someone until you’re taken care of,” she said. There’s a reason they say on the plane, ‘Secure your own mask before helping others.’ He’s been very busy securing his own mask.’

She added: ‘My mask is secured, [the kids’] masks have run out, so right now it was really about focusing on them, protecting them.’

During her conversation with E! the Texas resident said she’d been out of the limelight for so long during her “incubation period” because she thought her ex-husband’s scandals weren’t the public’s business.

Elizabeth, who shares her seven-year-old daughter Harper and five-year-old son Ford with the Call Me By Your Name star, fondly recalled her years with him.

“We grew up together and we have so many memories. We’ve traveled the world and that’s so beautiful,” she said. “I do feel like I look back on it as another phase in my life, but I don’t necessarily think we’re starting over. I think we’ll just continue on our way, with a different perspective.’

“Armie is focused on his recovery. There’s the oxygen mask theory: you can’t really take care of someone until you’re taken care of,’ Elizabeth said; seen with Harper, seven, and Ford, five

She was more reserved when it came to sharing her feelings after she admitted to watching Discovery+’s House Of Hammer docuseries, which dealt with the allegations against her former husband.

“It was clearly heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time it exists,” she said. “The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity.”

Elizabeth, who needed a “support system” with her as she delved into the documentary, admitted she was “definitely surprised” by what she saw in the series, although she added, “I guess that’s to be expected. ‘

“It didn’t feel great, especially when you feel like you’ve done that work, but the moral of the story is that work is never done,” she said.

During the interview, she called herself a “feminist” and said “to show solidarity with everyone who has been a victim of any kind and hopes to find a cure.”

After praising casual dating as an “important process” of her recovery journey, she clarified that she was now in a “committed relationship,” although she didn’t mention her new boyfriend, wellness specialist Ricardas Kazinec, by name.

Shocked: Elizabeth admitted to watching the House Of Hammer documentary about Armie’s scandals. She needed a ‘support system’ to watch and was ‘definitely surprised’; seen in 2018

Elizabeth closed the interview by commenting that she and her children were ready to return to Los Angeles, where Armie has already moved, after spending the past few years in the Cayman Islands.

Following his scandals, Armie went to Florida rehab and was released last December.

In July, TMZ reported that the actor had a temporary new job selling timeshares at an office in the Cayman Islands after leaving Hollywood.

‘He works in a cubicle,’ a source revealed to Vanity Fair not long after, pictures surfaced showing him getting used to his day job. “The reality is that he is totally broke and trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

Since moving back to Los Angeles, he has resided in a house owned by Robert Downey Jr., according to Vanity Fair. The publication also reported that the Iron Man star has given Armie “financial assistance.”

Elizabeth and Armie are seen with their children after the scandal as they work on co-parenting. A source told People that for the TV host, her “priority has always been her children and their well-being.”