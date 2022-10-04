Armie Hammer seen at Santa Monica golf club after he's spoofed on SNL over sex abuse scandal

Armie Hammer was spotted at a golf club in Santa Monica on Tuesday, days after being faked on Saturday Night Live over his sexual abuse scandal.

The Los Angeles native, 36, donned an Aegean blue athletic shirt with a navy blue cap and light gray shorts with sandals on the fall day.

He wore a mustache and looked at his cell phone after the golf outing at the facility while carrying his golf bag on his shoulders.

Hammer was seen days after being played by James Austin Johnson in an SNL sketch of a game show titled Send Something Normal, based on the premise that celebrities choose how they want to respond to flirty DMs on Instagram.

Singer Adam Levine and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson were also parodied as contestants in the skit, while cast member Bowen Yang played himself.

The Hammer character asked for a “big welcome back to Hollywood applause” after his announcement, adding: “Look, I know there’s been a lot of talk about me in the press, but I’ve done a lot to myself and I changed. So I have my message – I want to break open your bones and suck out the marrow.’

Hammer, known for his appearances in films such as Call Me By Your Name, The Man from UNCLE and The Lone Ranger, became controversial in early 2021 over multiple allegations of sexual abuse and an outspoken penchant for cannibalism.

He was subsequently fired from his WME agency and lost a number of roles he had on tap, including the Jennifer Lopez film Shotgun Wedding and the Paramount Plus series The Offer.

A representative of Hammer’s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers spoke out last month after one of the actor’s accusers criticized Chambers’ comments about being in a “really great place” with the embattled actor.

Chambers, 40, spoke to e! News last month about her relationship with the actor, from whom she filed for divorce in July 2020. Chambers said Hammer was “focused on his healing” and that she supported him.

Effie, a woman who accused Hammer of rape, which he denied, took to Instagram Stories with screenshots of messages Chambers said he had sent her, allegedly supporting her in making her allegations against Hammer public.

A representative for Chambers explained to: People the rationale the TV personality — who is mother to daughter Harper, seven, and son Ford, five with the actor — had when sending Effie messages.

“Given the magnitude and nature of the allegations, Elizabeth sought to establish the truth of those allegations,” the representative said. ‘She was very sensitive to all parties involved. The safety and well-being of their children remains her priority.’

In one of the messages Chambers allegedly sent to Effie, she encouraged her to “stay focused” on “getting the stories on paper” and “not just on the internet.”

In another alleged exchange, after Chambers questioned Effie about hiring a lawyer, Effie replied that she was “a little suicidal” and didn’t have time to talk. Chambers replied, “I really need custody of my precious children,” urging her to file a statement of her experience with Hammer in court.

Chambers is said to have said, “I don’t want to pressure you, but your insight is much more profound than the others we have,” adding that she would keep things a secret.

Effie said in her recent Instagram Stories post, “Just a few things to keep in mind before anyone else continues to wish rapists ‘heal’.”

Effie initially took to the social media site to voice the allegations against Hammer over an incident in 2017, eventually appearing with famed attorney Gloria Allred to express her allegations at a press conference in which she said Hammer had given her “mentally, emotionally and sexually abused.

In the interview with E!, Chambers opened up about her co-parenting arrangement with Hammer.

“We are fully committed to our children and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our children,” she said. ‘Children need their mother; children need their father. So there’s nothing we won’t do.’

She said of Hammer, “There’s the oxygen mask theory: you can’t really take care of someone until you’re taken care of. There’s a reason on the plane they say, ‘Secure your own mask before helping others.

“He’s been very busy securing his own mask. My mask is secured, [the kids’] masks have run out, so right now it was really about focusing on them, protecting them.’

Chambers said she was willing to “support that process” in an effort to help Hammer be “the best dad” and “the best person he can be.”

Chambers added, “Time heals, but time alone doesn’t heal,” and “You have to work through it.”

She continued: “People have flaws. People make terrible mistakes. By the way, people change. For me it was all about, “These are my limits. If you can meet them, we can take the next step.” That is with everyone in my life, but also with myself.’

Chambers told the outlet that she considers herself a feminist and “continues to show solidarity with everyone who has been a victim of any kind and hopes to find a cure.”

She commented, “I’m not here, like, ‘My life is great,’ because it’s been hell for a long time.”