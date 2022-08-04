Armie Hammer reunites with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two kids in LA

Armie Hammer is pictured reunited with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers for the first time since he was forced out of Hollywood and went to work as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands.

Despite infidelity and allegations of rape and cannibalism, the couple seemed amicable as they spent quality time with their two children Harper, seven, and Ford, five, in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Hammer wore a blue Florida State Parks t-shirt, khaki shorts and flip flops. He was in the same Florida t-shirt the last time DailyMail.com caught up with him a few weeks ago.

The actor was out walking their dog Archie with his two children, the same dog Hammer left with stitches in his hand in 2020. The loving father could be seen talking to his children and watching over his son as he picked up their dog.

He then took the kids to Chambers, who looked sporty in black biker shorts, a t-shirt, and a sneaker. The mother of two enjoyed a sushi dinner with her children.

Although Hammer and Chambers broke up in 2020 after he reportedly cheated on her at least twice, she has characterized him as ‘My best friend’

Hammer’s life was thrown into chaos last year after a number of women claimed he had sexually abused them to satisfy his kinky relationships, which allegedly included fantasies of rape and cannibalism.

The mother of two enjoyed a sushi dinner with her children and was seen with a tired Ford of five as daughter Harper walked beside her

Chambers previously confirmed reports that Robert Downey Jr. had helped fund Hammer’s rehab, insisting her husband was in a good place, DailyMail.com revealed exclusively

Hammer posted a photo of his hand with stitches in 2020 with the caption ‘F**king Archie’ – the family dog

Two women said he told them he wanted to remove their ribs, barbecue and eat them, and one accused him of cutting the letter ‘A’ into one of her thighs before sucking the blood from her fresh wound. .

After the allegations were made public, the actor was dropped by his agency, WME, and subsequently fired from several film projects, including Paramount Plus series The Offer, Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding, as well as the thriller Billion Dollar Spy.

He and Chambers had announced their split a few months before the charges came to light.

Hammer went to a rehabilitation center to treat sex, drug and alcohol abuse, where he stayed from May to December 2021.

He was in the Cayman Islands after the rehabilitation period, presumably with Chambers and their two children. Hammer returned from the Cayman Islands after being harassed by the media when photos showing him working as a timeshare salesman went viral.

DailyMail.com spoke to Chambers earlier who confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. had helped fund Hammer’s rehabilitation period, saying that “everyone needs help.”

“Everything’s fine,” Chambers said last month when she went out for dinner in Hollywood.

She declined to comment on whether Hammer had sold timeshares while on the islands, but insisted he was happy.

“I really can’t talk about that,” she said, “but I think he’s happy and that’s good.”

Although Hammer and Chambers broke up in 2020 after he reportedly cheated on her at least twice, she characterized him as “my best friend.”

When asked if she felt her husband had recovered from his scandal and his rehab, she paused and said, “I think everyone is always going through a process.”

At any chance to rekindle their romance, Chambers just laughed.

Hammer and Chambers pictured at a 2017 red carpet premiere. When asked if she felt her husband had recovered from his scandal and his rehab, Chambers said: ‘I think everyone is always going through a process’

Hammer returned from the Cayman Islands after being harassed by the media when photos showing him working as a timeshare salesman went viral

Earlier in July, Hammer’s lawyer denied that the actor worked as a salesman, following a viral tweet that featured an image of his face on a pamphlet as a hotel concierge.

Armie Hammer stayed in a house owned by Robert Downey Jr. in Malibu, where he also attends AA meetings. Pictured: Downey Jr.’s expansive seven-acre property It’s unclear if Hammer is staying at this property or another one owned by the Ironman star

The caption of the since-deleted tweet read: “My boyfriend’s parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and Armie Hammer was their janitor.”

The pamphlet contained coupons and advertised that Hammer would take guests to “swim with wild turtles” and point them to the “best snorkeling and diving spots.”

The source said Variety Hammer was working because he was “broken.”

“He works at the resort and sells timeshares. He works in a cubicle,” the source said, “the reality is he’s totally broke and trying to fill his days and earn money to support his family.”

According to the source, Hammer, who is the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer – who was worth an estimated $800 million at the time of his death – is “not on the family payroll” and has been forced to take a regular job. after his Hollywood demise.

The insider also shared that Hammer previously managed an apartment complex in the Cayman Islands.