Armie Hammer enjoys an al fresco dinner with pals in Rome – after leaving job as timeshare salesman

He recently returned from the Cayman Islands after photos of him reportedly making headlines as a timeshare salesman.

But Armie Hammer appeared in good spirits on Thursday when he was spotted having dinner with a group of friends in Rome, Italy.

The Italian trip comes after the 35-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor was “totally broke” as sexual assault allegations led to his Hollywood downfall.

Italian outing? Armie Hammer, 35, enjoyed an alfresco dinner with friends in Rome on Thursday after leaving his job as a ‘broken’ timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands

Wearing a mint green and white pinstripe shirt, the star seemed relaxed for the evening as he enjoyed the alfresco meal.

Armie was laughed at with friends at their table, before giving a heartfelt hug to a friend in a navy T-shirt near the restaurant.

The meal took place at the Pierluigi restaurant in Rome, which has a drinks menu with €6,500 bottles of champagne.

Glowing: The star wore a mint and white pinstripe shirt and looked bright for the evening as he enjoyed the meal

High brow: The meal took place at the Pierluigi restaurant in Rome, which has a drinks menu with €6,500,00 bottles of champagne

It comes after Armie, the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer (worth an estimated $800 million at the time of his death), was’going into hiding” in the Cayman Islands after allegations of sexual abuse were made against him last year, and the ensuing substance abuse problems, which landed him in rehab for several months.

He was accused of sexual abuse by a number of women, including tHe said he told them he wanted to remove their ribs, barbecue and eat them, and someone accused him of cutting the letter “A” into one of her femur before sucking the blood from her fresh wound.

After the allegations were made public, the actor was dropped by his agency, WME, and subsequently fired from several film projects, including Paramount Plus series The Offer, Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding, as well as the thriller Billion Dollar Spy.

Pals: The embarrassed actor then gave a heartfelt hug to a friend in a navy T-shirt at the restaurant

New job: He reportedly worked as a timeshare salesman while in the Cayman Islands to earn money again, while this poster of him as a janitor there went viral

Armie is also reportedly cut off from his wealthy family’s money following the allegations TMZ reported that he worked as a timeshare salesman while in the Cayman Islands to earn money again.

He had chosen the Caymans to stay close to his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, 39, and their children; Harper, seven, and Ford, five.

But the actor was spotted last week in Los Angeles, where he’s reportedly living in a home owned by star Robert Downey Jr while attending AA meetings.

The Iron Man star is also thought to have funded Armie’s recovery – following his 2021 rehab for alcohol, drugs and sex.