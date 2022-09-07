Armie Hammer docuseries will remove image of bite mark taken from Pinterest following probe

<!–

House of Hammer, the Discovery+ documentary series detailing the sexual abuse allegations against actor Armie Hammer, removes an image of a bite mark seen earlier in the broadcast after learning “new information” that the image was of a tattoo that was taken from Pinterest.

The image of the bite mark was initially attributed to the 36-year-old actor by his former partner Courtney Vucekovich, who said she thought the image was of her person.

Vucekovich, who was featured in the documentary, accused Hammer of inappropriate sexual behavior and said in the docuseries that she felt coerced and abused in her interaction with the actor, who encouraged her to engage in BDSM practices, including biting and being tied up with ropes. .

Vucekovich said Hammer “bites very hard” and encouraged her to consider the resulting marks “a badge of honor.”

She said in the doc, “Almost like he convinced me I’m lucky to have it. As crazy as it sounds, at the time I interpreted that as love. Looking at it now makes me sick. He pushes your boundaries little by little.’

Hammer once wrote Vucekovich a letter that read, “I’m going to bite you,” she said in the docuseries, after which the erroneous image of the bite marks was displayed on the screen.

Social media users across multiple platforms questioned the photo’s authenticity and attributed it to Pinterest.

A spokesperson for the production company Talos Films said: Variety that the organization “takes seriously its responsibility to represent victims’ stories” and investigated the claims about the photo.

“When new information about this series came out, we immediately launched an investigation and will make the necessary changes as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said. “We’re proud of those who came forward to share their truth with the public — including Courtney Vucekovich and Casey Hammer — and stand behind the important message in this docuseries.”

Vucekovich issued a statement on Wednesday to People explanation of the confusion behind the placement of the photo.

Hammer, known for his appearances in films such as Call Me By Your Name, The Man from UNCLE and The Lone Ranger, was captured in November 2020.

“If you are bombarded with a love bomb, you will receive multiple images in quick succession,” said Vucekovich. “During my time with Armie, I received numerous messages, including numerous images and videos.

“The bite mark shown was a photo Armie sent in our archived text thread and over a year later I thought it was a photo of me as I have dozens of photos showing his abuse on my body.”

Speak with Page six in January 2021, Vucekovich said the actor told her he wanted to “break up” [her] rib and barbecue and eat it.’

Hammer, known for his appearances in films such as Call Me By Your Name, The Man from UNCLE and The Lone Ranger, became controversial in early 2021 over multiple allegations of sexual abuse and an outspoken penchant for cannibalism.

He was subsequently fired from his WME agency and lost a number of roles he had on tap, including the Jennifer Lopez film Shotgun Wedding and the Paramount Plus series The Offer.