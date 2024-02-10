Armidale car crash: Three dead in horror smash and a fourth fights for her life as two SUVs collide head-in on outback highway

Three people have died and a fourth is fighting for his life after a head-on collision on the New England Highway near Armidale in New South Wales.

Two SUVs, one a black Holden and the other a silver Mazda, crashed into each other in the horror accident around 6.50pm on Saturday.

The driver of the Holden, a 27-year-old man, and his passenger, a 27-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, a 41-year-old man, also died at the scene.

The front seat passenger of the Mazda, a 34-year-old woman, was treated by paramedics before being taken to Armidale Hospital in a critical condition.

Three people have died and a fourth is fighting for his life after a head-on collision on the New England Highway near Armidale in New South Wales.

Two SUVs, one a black Holden and the other a silver Mazda, crashed into each other in the crash on the New England Highway (pictured) near Amidale around 6.50pm on Saturday.

“At approximately 6.50pm on Saturday, emergency services were called to the New England Highway, Armidale, following reports of a two-vehicle accident,” a police spokesperson said.

‘Upon arrival, officers attached to the New England Police District located a black Holden SUV and a silver Mazda SUV, both damaged due to a head-on collision.

‘A crime scene has been established and an investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“A report will be prepared for the coroner’s information.”

More to come