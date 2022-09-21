Armidale: Alleged find on laptop leads to man being arrested in his Blundstones

<!–

Footage has emerged of the moment a handyman accused of possessing images of child abuse was arrested and escorted from his house in his work boots.

NSW Police stormed a home in Armidale in northern NSW about 7am on Tuesday and arrested a 54-year-old man.

There, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad seized a laptop that allegedly contained more than 200 images of child abuse.

The man was taken to Armidale Police Station and charged with possessing child abuse material, using a transport service to access child abuse material and possession of a prohibited substance.

The man (pictured centre, face blurred) was arrested and charged in northern NSW on Tuesday

All items seized from the man’s house have been sent for further forensic examination.

Earlier this year, investigators from the Australian Federal Police’s Child Protection Unit received reports from the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the online activities of an Australian man.

In July 2022, the investigation was referred to the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad’s Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU).

Its extensive investigations led to the arrest of the 54-year-old on Tuesday.

He was refused bail and appeared at Glen Innes Local Court later that day, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at Armidale Local Court on Wednesday 21.

Child Abuse and Sex Crime Commander Detective Constable Jayne Doherty said police are encouraging parents to have open conversations with their children about their online activity.

“If a child is being asked to send pictures or may have already sent pictures to someone on the internet, they should feel comfortable telling a trusted adult who can help them,” she said.

A 54-year-old alleged pedophile (pictured right) has been arrested wearing work boots in Armidale, NSW

“Children are often coerced into providing more photos or paying money to someone online because they are afraid their parents or carers will find out about their online activity and they will get into trouble.”

‘NSW Police are working closely with the eSafety Commissioner in the investigation and removal of this type of material to protect children from re-victimisation,’ Detective Constable Doherty said.

The CEIU conducts regular undercover online investigations and NSW police work closely with their law enforcement colleagues interstate and overseas.

The alleged pedophile (centre) is pictured getting into a police van after being arrested

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is made up of detectives trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual abuse, serious physical abuse and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone concerned about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.