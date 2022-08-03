Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions flare as soldiers killed in Nagorno-Karabakh

New tensions erupted over Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday when three soldiers were killed and Azerbaijan said it had taken control of several strategic heights in the disputed region.

The escalation sparked immediate international response, with Russia accusing Baku of violating the fragile ceasefire and urging the European Union for an “immediate cessation of hostilities”.

Arch-enemies Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars – in 2020 and in the 1990s – over the Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Armenia ceded parts of territory it had controlled for decades, and Russia deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers to oversee the fragile ceasefire, but tensions persist despite a ceasefire agreement.

New tensions erupted on Wednesday when Azerbaijan said it had lost a soldier and the Karabakh army said two of its troops had been killed and more than a dozen wounded.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Karabakh forces attacked their army positions in the Lachin district under the control of the Russian peacekeeping force, killing an Azerbaijani conscript.

The Azerbaijani army later said it launched an operation called “Revenge” in response and took control of several strategic heights in Karabakh.

The breakaway state’s army accused Azerbaijan of violating a ceasefire and killing two soldiers and wounding another 14.

Karabakh declared a “partial mobilization,” the army said in a statement.

Armenia called on the international community to help stop Azerbaijan’s “aggressive actions” after the flare-up.

“Azerbaijan continues its terror policy against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the foreign ministry said.

Armenia accused Azerbaijan of making unilateral changes to the Lachin corridor connecting Armenia and Karabakh.

Russia accused Azerbaijan of breaking the ceasefire and promised to stabilize the situation.

“The ceasefire regime was violated by Azerbaijan’s armed forces around the Saribaba Heights,” Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement.

“The command of the Russian peacekeeping force, with representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia, is taking measures to stabilize the situation.”

‘Essential to de-escalate’

The escalation came after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday.

The European Union called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities” between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in Karabakh.

“It is essential to de-escalate, fully respect the ceasefire and return to the negotiating table to seek negotiated solutions,” EU foreign policy spokesman Josep Borrell said in a statement. .

“The European Union remains committed to help overcome tensions and continue its commitment to lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus,” added Borrell’s spokesman.

After Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine on February 24, an increasingly isolated Moscow lost its status as the main mediator in the Karabakh conflict.

Six weeks of fighting in the fall of 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire.

In July, Azerbaijan began the process of returning its people to land recaptured from Armenian separatists in what Baku calls “The Great Return.”

The oil-rich country has vowed to repopulate the lands recaptured in the six-week war with Armenia.

President Ilham Aliyev had promised for years to reclaim land lost in the 1990s, and the first return was a symbolic moment for Azerbaijan.

