Armenia, Azerbaijan hold talks in efforts to ease tensions

PRAGUE (AP) — The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia have held talks in Prague to ease tensions between the two longtime opponents.

Armenia agreed to “facilitate an EU civilian mission along the border with Azerbaijan,” according to a joint statement released early Friday, following a meeting on the sidelines of a European summit in the presence of the EU Council president. Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Azerbaijan “agreed to cooperate with this mission on this matter,” the statement said.

Last month, Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiated a ceasefire to end a fighting flare-up that killed 155 soldiers from both sides.

The EU mission will launch in October for up to two months, with the aim of “building trust” and “contributing” to the border commissions set up earlier this year to answer questions related to the demarcation of the border , the statement said.

The ex-Soviet countries are embroiled in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but under the control of ethnic Armenian forces supported by Armenia since a separatist war ended there in 1994.

The move comes after the leaders of historical enemies Turkey and Armenia held their first face-to-face meeting on Thursday since the two countries agreed to improve relations.

Discussions have been held on the sidelines of a summit by the leaders of 44 countries to create a “European Political Community” aimed at increasing security and economic prosperity across Europe.

PART: