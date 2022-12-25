Armed police raid family holiday park in Devon after ‘significant disorder’ at clubhouse

Armed police have been called to a family holiday park in Devon on Christmas Day after ‘significant disorder’ ruined Christmas for dozens of families.

A serious incident at Welcome Family Holiday Park in Dawlish Warren has reportedly prompted families to evacuate the site.

Today’s clubhouse scene would have left parts of the building “broken in,” with families forced to leave the grounds.

A camper, Ann-Marie Clarke, told the Mirror: ‘ Ruined our Christmas. I feel for the team, they have worked so hard on the shows as always.’

Staff say they are “deeply upset” by the incident.

Another visitor allegedly left the park late last night after driving five hours to get there, blaming “idiots.”

Guests were reportedly left “scared” by behavior in the park.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.