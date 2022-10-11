WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Armed man in his 20s shot by police outside The Greek Club restaurant in South Brisbane

News
By Jacky

Gunman in his twenties is shot dead by police in front of landmark Brisbane restaurant

  • A man has been shot dead by police outside a restaurant in South Brisbane
  • The man is reportedly in his twenties and was armed

By Ben Talintyre for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 07:01, October 11, 2022 | Updated: 07:26, October 11, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An armed man has been shot dead by police outside a restaurant in South Brisbane.

The man in his twenties is known to have been shot several times shortly after 3 p.m.

Witnesses report hearing multiple gunshots and screams outside The Greek Club restaurant.

More to come.

A gunman in his twenties has been shot dead by police outside a restaurant in South Brisbane

A gunman in his twenties has been shot dead by police outside a restaurant in South Brisbane

The man in his twenties is known to have been shot several times shortly after 3 p.m. at The Greek Club restaurant in South Brisbane.

The man in his twenties is known to have been shot several times shortly after 3 p.m. at The Greek Club restaurant in South Brisbane.

The man in his twenties is known to have been shot several times shortly after 3 p.m. at The Greek Club restaurant in South Brisbane.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and screams outside the popular restaurant

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and screams outside the popular restaurant

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and screams outside the popular restaurant

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More