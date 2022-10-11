Armed man in his 20s shot by police outside The Greek Club restaurant in South Brisbane
Gunman in his twenties is shot dead by police in front of landmark Brisbane restaurant
- A man has been shot dead by police outside a restaurant in South Brisbane
- The man is reportedly in his twenties and was armed
An armed man has been shot dead by police outside a restaurant in South Brisbane.
The man in his twenties is known to have been shot several times shortly after 3 p.m.
Witnesses report hearing multiple gunshots and screams outside The Greek Club restaurant.
More to come.
