Armando Broja ‘is catching Graham Potter’s eye in training, and could get a regular starting role’

Armando Broja has ‘made a big impression in training’ under new Chelsea boss Graham Potter – and could soon land a regular starting role, according to a new claim.

The 21-year-old could be lining up to play in Potter’s next base 11 after the international break, having made seven substitute appearances this season, including six under longtime manager Thomas Tuchel before being sacked.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a summer arrival at Stamford Bridge, but he may not get the chance to settle into the Chelsea squad before losing his place.

Armando Broja may get a Chelsea starting spot after reportedly impressing in training

The Sun reports that Broja’s work in Potter’s training sessions have caught the manager’s attention – with the 47-year-old supposed to be “broadly excited” about Broja’s potential and the way he would fit into Potter’s system.

Potter may be capitalizing on the Albanian’s strengths by introducing a press system on Chelsea’s frontline.

Chelsea used Kai Havertz as their lead man this season, but Potter used the German as an attacking midfielder in his first game at Stamford Bridge, the 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg.

Broja played in the final 24 minutes of Wednesday’s match, replacing 33-year-old Aubameyang, who made his home debut after a transfer from Barcelona.

Broja emerged as a sub in the later stages of Graham Potter’s first game in charge of the Blues

Potter’s next game in charge of Chelsea will be against Crystal Palace after the international break, due to the postponement of the Blues’ game against Liverpool.

It gives Broja many more opportunities to impress Potter, both in training and in Albania’s matches against Israel and Iceland.

Broja was loaned to Southampton last season, scoring nine goals, and opting to remain at Stamford Bridge despite West Ham’s interest in the summer.