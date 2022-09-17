Arlo Parks cancels a string of US tour dates to focus on her mental health

Arlo Parks has canceled eight of her upcoming US tour shows to return to London and take a mental break.

The 22-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to announce the news, admitting she was in “a very dark place.”

Arlo described himself as “broken,” but reassured fans that she would make up for the cancellation – as she returns in late September to continue the tour.

Arlo has pulled the plug on scheduled shows in Boston, Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Denver and Salt Lake City.

While the tour resumes in Portland on September 26, after the singer has spent some downtime in her home city.

Opening up about her deteriorating mental health in the lengthy Instagram post, Arlo wrote, “I’ve been up and down the road for the past 18 months, filling up every spare second in between and working myself to the bone. It was exciting and I was eager to grind and show everyone what I was capable of, how grateful I was to be where I am now.

“People around me started to worry, but I wanted to perform and was afraid to disappoint my fans and myself. I pushed myself unhealthily further and harder than I should have.

Continuing to say that she has reached her limits emotionally and is “exhausted,” Arlo admits: “I’m in a very dark place now, exhausted and dangerously low – it’s painful to admit my mental health has deteriorated to a debilitating place, that I’m not okay, that I’m a human with limits.

“With that in mind, I have to cancel the shows from Boston to Salt Lake City and resume the tour in Portland.

Finally, the star thanked her loyal fans and promised to make it right, explaining that they can get full ticket refunds.

“I don’t take decisions like that lightly, but I’m broken and I really need to go out, go home and take care of myself. I will do everything I can to make it right – for now you can get your money back at your point of purchase. I am forever grateful to everyone who keeps coming for me, what a dream to have fans like you – I’ll be back – love AP.”

A host of fellow musicians took to the comment section to express their support for Arlo, including singers Clairo and Gabriella Aplin, with the latter writing, “Many love to you Arlo.”

While Clara backed Amfo with a comment that read ‘Take all your time because band Fontaines left a love heart emoji.

Arlo’s debut studio album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, was released in 2021 – winning the singer a coveted Mercury Prize.

The singer also won a BRIT award for best new artist last year, before embarking on her tour in early September.

Her tour started in Quebec, Canada and will end in Atlanta on October 2.