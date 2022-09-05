Arlene Phillips reveals her granddaughter Emme Bow, one, was rushed to hospital

<!–

Arlene Phillips has revealed that her young granddaughter was hospitalized with a virus last week.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge, 79, shared a photo of Emme Bow, one, on her Instagram on Monday as she told fans that “my world was turned upside down.”

Arlene explained that the toddler was rushed to the hospital by her mother Alana, Arlene’s daughter, after she “lost weight quickly.”

Arlene wrote: ‘My world was turned upside down this week when my beautiful granddaughter #emmebow was rushed to hospital and my daughter @alanastewartmama had no idea why she was losing weight so fast and looked like a little rag doll.’

“Luckily, the hospital determined what was going on, which was the result of a virus and now she’s home and really on the mend, which has given me immense relief and I’m all set to go to my rehearsals with a smile on my face.” @houseofflamenka to start.”

Alana, who is also mother to Lila Primrose, three, is the eldest of Arlene’s two daughters.