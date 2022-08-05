Arken Sharrouf, brother of ISIS terrorist Khaled Sharrouf, jailed in Sydney for raping teenage girl

The brother of an Islamic terrorist has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for violently raping a teenage girl for two years, with a judge criticizing his distorted sense of “right”.

On Friday, Arken Abdull Rahim Sharrouf, 35, was found guilty by the Sydney Downing Center District Court on 24 charges of historic physical and sexual abuse against a teenage girl in 2007 and 2008.

The court heard that Sharrouf would force the “isolated and vulnerable” girl to perform degrading sexual acts while using violence to keep her under his control.

In one case, the court heard that Sharrouf forced the young woman’s head down after they had sex and… forced her to have sex with him until she vomited.

Judge Peter Whitmore said the act would be “humiliating, humiliating and probably terrifying to the victim.” news.com.au reports.

Rahim is the brother of Australian Islamist extremist Khaled Sharrouf, who made international headlines in 2014 when he shared a photo of his son holding the severed head of a Syrian soldier.

He was later killed in Syria in a US airstrike in 2017.

The court heard that Arken Sharrouf continued to humiliate the woman several times over the course of the two years, with Judge Whitmore noting, “The violations reflect the perpetrator’s disregard at those times for the rights and feelings of (the victim).”

The court heard that the woman felt “dirty, horrible and disgusting” after the continued abuse and recalled a time when Sharrouf continued to perform sexual acts while crying in pain.

She said she often followed his orders “for fear of what might happen otherwise.”

Many, if not all, offenses were a violation of the dignity of the victim. Certainly, much of the perpetrator’s behavior was calculated or intended to try to dominate or control the victim,” Judge Whitmore said.

Sharrouf was found guilty of eight counts of unauthorized sexual intercourse, aggravated assault involving actual bodily harm and attempting to strangle the girl to intimidate her.

He was also convicted in a judge-only trial of six counts of ordinary assault, five counts of assault with actual bodily harm, assault with an act of indecency and two counts of using an offensive weapon with intent to intimidate.

However, Judge Whitmore ruled that the violations were not premeditated.

“None of them represented planned behavior, but all were rather spontaneous representations of, perhaps among other things, the perpetrator’s perverse perception of his … right,” he said.

He also believed that Sharrouf had been diagnosed with treatment-resistant schizophrenia and depression after the crimes.

“It’s more likely than not that the perpetrator was not fully aware of the consequences of his actions at the time of the crime,” he said, noting that Sharrouf was in a “psychotic state” at the time of the crime.

Sharrouf was sentenced to 10 years in prison to serve in a mental health facility.

He continues to deny his guilt, claiming the offenses were fabricated.

Sharrouf will be eligible for parole on January 30, 2025.