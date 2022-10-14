Arkansas second grader saves his best friend’s life after he is injured in scooter accident

<!–

An Arkansas sophomore was recognized for saving his best friend’s life after suffering a fractured skull and neck in a scooter accident.

Jase Brown and his friend Liam Woods were riding scooters on Oct. 6 before the pair hit an uneven patch of gravel and fell to the ground. Brown was unharmed, but he noticed Woods was injured.

After yelling for help, Brown ran home to get a first aid kit to help Woods, who was then taken to an emergency room in Paris, Arkansas.

“Liam was really hurt and I didn’t want to leave him there hurt,” Brown said 5News. “I had to get neighbors to help him up because I care about my buddy.”

After being flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Woods was diagnosed with a concussion, a cracked skull and a broken neck in two places — and is still at risk of being paralyzed.

“I’m just glad my friend is okay and not in bad shape,” Brown said.

“I’m just glad my friend is okay and not in bad shape,” said Brown, who wore a cape for Superhero Day when he was honored for helping his friend

Paris Elementary School in Paris, Arkansas (pictured) recognized Brown for his exploits during a day when students dressed up as their favorite Disney or superhero character

Paris Elementary School honored Brown’s efforts to save Woods, who now wears a neck brace, during Spirit Week.

That day happened to be “Superhero Day” at the kindergarten – a day when students got to dress up as their favorite Disney or superhero character.

Principal Lakaen Schluterman surprised Brown with a ‘Superhero’ certificate at the school’s pep rally.

“I was glad we could do that in front of all his colleagues. Look what he did, he stepped up and took action,” Schluterman said.

“This is something you can all do, no matter how old you are, no matter what.”

Woods’ grandmother, Rhonda, said Liam “still has to be very careful because he could still become paralyzed.” Woods is expected to return to class next week and will receive ‘extra care’ from the school upon his return

Woods’ grandmother (left) was very grateful for Brown’s exploits and community support. “The prayers, they’ve done their best to make sure Liam is okay”

Woods and his family attended the impromptu ceremony as surprise guests, while Brown and his friend posed for photos in front of the school.

In honor of Brown, who wore a Batman cape, the school also took the time to celebrate Liam’s life.

“They didn’t have to and they’re all so kind and nice,” Rhonda said.

“The prayers, they’ve done their best to make sure Liam is okay.”

Woods is expected to return to the classroom next week and receive “extra care” from the school upon his return.

It is not clear whether the couple was wearing helmets at the time of the accident.