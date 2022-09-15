Arkansas dad amputated his OWN LEG in front of his five-year-old daughter after saying he was Satan

Their daughter was taken from home and placed under the care of the Arkansas court

An Arkansas man sawed off his own leg while his five-year-old daughter was in the house.

Shannon Cox, 48, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree along with his wife, Sandy, who fled the house in fear but left their young daughter with her father, who then amputated his leg .

An affidavit describing the Aug. 2 incident in Boone County says police responded to reports of a man with a severed leg and found Cox “laying naked in front of the residence and missing part of his right leg.”

Shannon told the sheriff’s deputy that he chopped off his leg with a chop saw, and when he entered the house, the officer found blood all over the walls and floor with the leg “in place still on the saw.”

Shannon Cox, 48, cut off his own leg with a hacksaw after raving about being Jesus Christ and Satan, causing his wife to flee the house but leave their young daughter with him

Sandy Cox, 30, said she left their daughter with Shannon because she only feared for her own life and ‘wasn’t worried’ about the girl

Investigators also found additional hazardous materials in the home, including a “white four-door car with the hood up” with a “20-pound propane cylinder on top of the battery and an Arkansas driver’s license from Shannon Cox.”

The investigator also noted that “there was ash in the vehicle and the rear passenger window was broken.”

Shannon was then flown to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Missouri, while officers tracked down Sandy at a friend’s house and asked to interview her the next day.

She claimed that on the day of the incident, her husband “behaved strangely all day,” calling himself Jesus Christ and warning Sandy to “make it up to the Lord.”

Sandy told police that Shannon then became increasingly aggressive towards her, claiming he was Satan before threatening to “turn her head off.”

He continued to make verbal threats and forced her to flee the residence, terrified that her husband would kill her.

She left their unidentified five-year-old daughter in the house with the unhinged Shannon. When asked why, she told police interviews that she was “not worried about her daughter.”

When police questioned the daughter after the incident, they confirmed she was “present” when her father sawed off his own leg. The affidavit said the girl was still “in a state of shock and would continue to try to avoid the conversation.”

Authorities have confirmed that the daughter is no longer in her parents’ care and is currently under the care of the Arkansas court system.

The couple were both released after posting their individual $10,000 bonds, and will each appear in court in October.

While Shannon has never had a felony charge against him to date, it’s unclear if he’s been charged with domestic violence before or has been charged with a felony.