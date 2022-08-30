Arkansas boy, 11, is killed after being sucked into STORM DRAIN during flash floods

<!–

An 11-year-old boy in Arkansas died Monday after being sucked into a storm drain during a massive flood while playing in it.

While the boy was playing in the water retention area in Bentonville, he became “disturbed” and a woman came into the area to help him.

Due to the severity of the flooding, both the woman and the boy were pulled into the sewers and emergency services were called, who arrived a short time later.

They were able to quickly locate and rescue the 47-year-old woman, but the boy was dragged further down the drain.

Rescue teams then located the child’s body and transported him to a local hospital, but he sadly died while there.

Two people were rescued from a storm drain in Bentonville earlier in the evening. It happened during the heavy rain. A child and an adult are being taken to hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. #NWAnews pic.twitter.com/x5kLmqYFur — Alex Angle (@alexangle_) August 30, 2022

Thunderstorms brought heavy downpours to the area Monday and caused local flash flooding, the National Weather Service said.

A journalist warned residents to drive carefully as it was difficult to tell whether a road was under water or not.

A resident who lived nearby said they had never seen the water rise as high as Monday.

Bentonville Police say this is an active investigation and no additional details are available at this time.

Known as the birthplace of retail giant Walmart, Bentonville is located in the northwest corner of Arkansas, close to the Missouri and Oklahoma state lines.