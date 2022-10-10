Arizona’s bad-start habit threatens to derail season goals

TEMPE, Arizona (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are a mediocre team with two major problems: they don’t play well in the first quarter and they don’t play well at home.

Solutions must come quickly.

Arizona (2-3) lost to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 on Sunday and the game followed a familiar script.

The Cardinals played terrible early on, trailing 14-0 before playing much better in the second half and rallying to make it 17 in the fourth quarter. The Eagles went three points ahead on a short field goal, then Arizona kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yarder with 22 seconds left that likely would have pushed the game into overtime.

No one wanted to blame Ammendola for the loss – who had just been elevated to the active roster for injured starter Matt Prater.

Instead, it has become clear that weekly fighting from behind is not a consistent winning formula.

The Cardinals scored 38-0 in the first quarter this season.

“We’ve all tried, but we’ll keep trying,” said Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. “The bottom line is that coaches are calling for better actions, offensively and defensively, guys who perform at a higher level and no feeling period. Let’s just play like we played in the second half from the start.”

Then there’s Arizona’s confusing inability to win at home.

The Cardinals have now lost eight consecutive games at State Farm Stadium, the team’s longest home loss streak since 1956-58, when they were the Chicago Cardinals.

“We can talk all we want about ‘Do this’ or ‘Do that,’ or change the schedule or change the exercise routine,” Kingsbury said. “But it’s just a matter of getting started and getting better on the practice field.”

WHAT WORKS?

Arizona’s defense continues to hold its own against some of the NFL’s best offenses. The Eagles only managed a total of 357 yards on Sunday, which is a respectable feat against Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, who has emerged as an MVP candidate. Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons had 13 tackles and came back from a rocky start to the season.

WHAT NEEDS HELP?

The Cardinals have one game left without three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, who returns next week after a six-game suspension for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Hopkins should present a deep threat that has been missing on offense for most of the season.

STOCK

DL Zach Allen is growing into a very good NFL player. The 25-year-old has had eight tackles a season high against the Eagles and was fired for the second straight game.

STOCK

RB Darrel Williams has been a staple of the Kansas City Chiefs backfield for the past four seasons, but has been unable to find a consistent role in the desert. He has only run 94 yards this season, but averaged 5.9 yards per carry. He is battling a knee injury that could limit his availability in next week’s game.

Injuries

The running back depth chart took a hit on Sunday when James Conner (ribs), Williams (knee) and Jonathan Ward (hamstring) all exited the competition. Eno Benjamin was the team’s only healthy running back by the end of the game. … C Rodney Hudson (knee) is day to day after missing the Eagles game.

KEY NUMBER

26.6 — Quarterback Kyler Murray’s rushing yards per game this season, the lowest in his four-year career.

NEXT STEPS

The Cardinals head out next Sunday to take on the Seahawks, who also struggled with a 2-3 record. The good news for Arizona is that no one dominates in the NFC West. San Francisco leads the division with a 3-2 point.

“The division is wide open and our boys understand what is at stake,” Kingsbury said. “We have to play better quickly and I know we can do that.”

