Arizonans relied on Kari Lake to tell it straight to TV. Will they trust her as governor?

PHOENIX – Kari Lake worked her way through televised interviews at her election night party, answering a barrage of questions about her bid to become Arizona’s next governor. Votes were still being counted and she’d been up all night. But Mrs. Lake, a new candidate, didn’t flinch.

Instead, she grabbed a reporter’s microphone, closed her eyes to the camera, and delivered her campaign message as seamlessly and authoritatively as if she was reporting from behind the local anchor desk she left last year.

Ms. Lake is among a group of far-right Republican candidates winning primaries this year with a potent mix of election lies and cultural grievances. But her polished delivery and relentless instincts, both honed by decades in TV news, have put her in a category all her own.