Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case

PHOENIX (AP) — A parade of character witnesses Thursday provided a judge with laudatory reports about a Southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four-voted early ballots in the 2020 primary as her attorney seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to take her to the sent to prison for a year.

Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of the small border community of San Luis. The 66-year-old mother and grandmother, witnesses said, has spent her life helping others while raising her children, caring for her elderly mother and building a business.

Prison or imprisonment, they said, would harm the community and serve no purpose.

Fuentes is a school board member and former mayor in San Luis who has pleaded guilty to a violation of the vote collection law in Arizona, which prohibits anyone except a family member, roommate, or caregiver from handing in ballots for them. Her co-defendant, Alma Juarez, pleaded guilty to the same charge, but it was classified as a felony after she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Her agreement calls for probation. She carried four ballots that Fuentes gave her to a polling station and dropped them off.

Republicans have seized the case as a sign of widespread vote fraud, but it is the only “ballot collection” case ever prosecuted under the 2016 law banning the practice, and less than a dozen cases from the 2020 election have been filed in the United States. a state where more than 3.1 million votes were cast.

Sherri Castillo, a defense mitigation expert who interviewed Fuentes and others in the community, told the court Thursday that her community involvement and volunteerism are hard to describe.

“She puts me to shame, I can tell you that,” Castillo said. “I’ve never met anyone who gives back to the community more than Ms. Fuentes.”

Miss Fuentes not in the community would be a detriment to the community,” she added.

Others who testified before Judge Roger Nelson included the parole officer who in her report recommended no jail time, a Yuma County supervisor and former state senator who has known Fuentes for years, and a retired San Luis police officer who has known her since 1971. then both grew up in the then small frontier community and now serve with her on a local school board.

“I think many of us in our community look up to her,” retired police officer Luis Marquez said.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is demanding a year in prison for Fuentes, telling Nelson that the case is about election security and Arizona’s 2016 law prohibiting so-called “vote harvesting.” This is the first prosecution under that law, namely: upheld by the US Supreme Court t last year.

He said that while Fuentes and Juarez were caught on video by a political rival outside a voting center examining four ballots, the question remains what they were up to.

“The question is, why does (Fuentes) feel the need to put pressure on people in her community and control the flow from their ballot box to the ballot box,” Lawson told the judge. “That’s the issue of public integrity here.”

Prosecutors alleged in court papers that Fuentes had carried out a sophisticated operation in which she used her status in Democratic politics in San Luis to persuade voters to collect her and, in some cases, fill out their ballot papers. But they dropped more serious charges of conspiracy and forgery and both pleaded guilty to a single count of abuse of voice.

A defense expert investigating electoral law cases in Arizona testified that no one with a clean criminal record has ever been sentenced to jail or prison in the past 20 years. Anne Chapman, Fuentes’ lawyer, told Nelson that this would be a miscarriage of justice.

“She pleaded guilty to ballot misuse, that is, delivering four lawfully-voted, signature-verified ballots,” Chapman said. “The rest of the allegations against Ms. Fuentes are false, baseless, untested and largely fabricated by political opponents who deny the election and who have a political axe.”

Nelson’s court assistant told lawyers in the case in an email earlier that he plans to “give them 30 days in prison.” He set the sentencing for both women for next week.

