Arizona woman, 29, found dead after she was swept away by flash floods at Zion National Park in Utah

An Arizona woman who was swept away last week by flash flooding in Utah’s Zion National Park was found dead Monday.

Jetal Agnihotri, 29, was found about six miles downstream from where she was swept by the overflowing Virgin River on Friday.

Ghostly footage taken by her own brother during the floods showed two people struggling to survive in the torrent of water, and Agnihotri’s family said they believe the video showed some of her final moments.

Despite warnings of flash flooding and the inability to swim, Agnihotri decided to brave part of the park known as the Narrows – a riverbed that flows at the bottom of a steep ravine that must wade through water on a fine weather day.

Friends said they decided to stay behind when they heard of the flash flood warnings, but Agnihotri, getting up to go, went alone to walk the Narrows.

The friends were supposed to meet near the visitor center parking lot, and when she didn’t show up, Agnihotri’s friends called out for help.

The Virgin River — which flows through the heart of Zion — overflowed after the Southwest was hit by a torrent of rain that dropped up to 20 inches of rain on parts of New Mexico, flooding parks across the region and under sudden flood warnings.

The flooding caused people to take off in Zion, while elsewhere in the region people had to congregate for nine hours at the Carlsbad Caverns National Park visitor center on Saturday with limited food supplies.

“We believe it is her.” The brother of the AZ woman who disappeared in@ZionNPS during flash floods on Friday, believes this video taken by a hiker is his sister, Jetal Agnihotri, 29. Rescue efforts continue in the park with a team of 20+ on the search.@KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/ngd2m0PG7w — Arielle Harrison (@ArielleHarrison) August 21, 2022

Jetal Agnihotri, 29, was found about six miles downstream from where she was reportedly swept up by the overflowing Virgin River on Friday

Agnihotri’s body was found in the center of the park near a trio of cliffs known as the Court of the Patriarchs, according to the New York Daily News.

She was a graduate student at the University of Arizona and enjoyed a year-end trip with her friends before school started again.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a statement.

The terrifying footage filmed by her guest, Pujan, showed a man in what appeared to be a life jacket clinging to a log rushing down the rising river. To him, a woman seems to struggle to keep her head above the surface as he reaches for her.

The New York Times said at least one person was injured in the flooding after being pulled downstream, though it’s unclear whether that person was the man in the video.

Footage taken by Agnihotri’s brother showing two people being dragged down the Virgin River during flash floods

A person in a life jacket can be seen in the center right of the image. In front of that person is another person struggling to keep their heads above water. Agnihotri’s family thinks it’s her

After the flood that killed Agnihotri, Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency that will remain in effect for 30 days.

In a press release on Tuesday, Cox said the statement would help authorities provide relief to places affected by the severe flooding.

In Utah, the flood hit Emery, Wayne and Grand counties, leaving the tourist hub of Moab — home to Arches National Park — with severe damage to buildings and infrastructure.

“I am shocked by the magnitude and magnitude of the floods that have swept through Moab, damaging homes, businesses and local infrastructure,” said Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson, “Luckily, I hope for a full recovery. Moab is open for business and cleaning is in full swing.”

Agnihotri’s body was found in the middle of the park near a trio of cliffs known as the Court of the Patriarchs

Agnihotri was a graduate student at the University of Arizona enjoying a year-end trip with her friends before school started again

The flooding in the Southwest is just the latest such event to rock the US this summer.

In June, severe flooding ripped through Yellowstone National Park in Montana and Wyoming, reshaping the landscape of the iconic wildlife refuge and leaving thousands of local residents stranded and evacuated.

In just one week in July, three floods believed to be once every thousand years struck St. Louis, Missouri, causing at least $10 million in damage in Illinois and killing at least 39 people in Kentucky.

The flood also hit West Virginia and Tennessee, and just this month the Las Vegas strip was flooded as desert rains ravaged the casino city.