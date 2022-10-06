Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens

PHOENIX (AP) — Voters in Arizona will decide in November whether students, regardless of immigration status, can receive financial aid and cheaper tuition at state and community colleges.

At least 18 states, including California and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia now offer in-state tuition to all otherwise eligible students, regardless of status. according to a website that maintains data on higher education and immigration.

But there has been little support from voters in Arizona in the past for awarding in-state tuition, which is about one-third the rate for out-of-state undergraduate students, to those who arrived in the United States without approval. even if they are high school in the state for years. Voters in 2006 overwhelmingly approved a proposal that would prevent students who entered the U.S. without authorization from receiving tuition and other financial benefits.

The current proposal known as Proposition 308, which was referred by the Arizona legislature to this year’s vote on Nov. 8, would repeal some parts of the previous initiative and allow all students, including non-citizens​ receive intuitive rates as long as they graduate and attend public or private high school or the Arizona home school equivalent for two years.

In a state that is home to an estimated 275,000 unlicensed migrants, tens of thousands of immigrant students could benefit from the proposal.

Republican state senator Paul Boyer of Arizona introduced the measure before the vote and it was passed by both houses. But a majority of Republicans opposed it.

“They’re illegal here,” Republican State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita said during a televised debate on the initiative last month. “And while I have a lot of sympathy for so-called Dreamers or individuals brought to this country through no fault of their own, the reality is that their immigration status does not qualify them for tuition in the state.”

Reyna Montoya, CEO of Aliento, a community organization led by immigrant youth, advocated for the initiative, saying students and their parents have been paying taxes for years.

“It’s about fairness and giving a learning path,” she said during the debate.

The Arizona Council of Regents This spring approved basic in-state undergraduate tuition of $10,978 for the 2022-2023 school year and a base rate of $29,952 for out-of-state undergraduate students.

Luis Acosta, a native of Mexico, advocated Proposition 308, saying he was forced to attend college in Iowa because he could not afford the increased costs in Arizona, where he had lived all his life after being 2 years old. arrived. He graduated from Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in international studies and English.

Diego Diaz, a junior at Arizona State University, was brought to the US by his family when he was 4. He said higher out-of-state tuition costs were an economic burden.

“I currently have to take a break from school to get the finances under control,” Diaz said at a news conference in September to promote the proposal.

Some Arizona business owners say it makes sense to ensure that the brightest young people stay and seek jobs in the state, regardless of their immigration status.

“We need more talented employees with degrees and we have that now more than ever,” John Graham, chairman and CEO of Sunbelt Holdings, said at the news conference. “That’s why I support this initiative.”

PART: