Arizona Supreme Court allows death row execution to proceed

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona may proceed with the execution of death row inmate Murray Hooper next month, the state’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

The state’s Supreme Court has upheld the 76-year-old’s execution. He will die by lethal injection or gas in an execution scheduled for Nov. 16, according to the warrant signed by four judges. The other three withdrew.

Kelly Culshaw, an assistant federal public defender representing Hooper, reiterated that Hooper maintained his innocence during the 1980 New Year’s Eve double murders.

He was found guilty and convicted “on the basis of corrupt police practices and unreliable witness statements,” Culshaw said in a statement.

“There is no physical evidence linking him to the crime and Mr Hooper’s execution should not be conducted until an analysis of key fingerprints and DNA evidence, which was scientifically unavailable at the time of his trial, has been completed.” completed,” she added.

Hooper’s defense team filed a petition with the Maricopa County Superior Court in September requesting post-conviction DNA and other forensic investigations.

The petition states that Hooper was convicted in 1982, even before the availability of computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing.

Hooper would be the third inmate to be executed this year after Arizona recently resumed executions.

He and two co-defendants were sentenced to death for the murders of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, during a home robbery in Phoenix. Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, was shot in the head but recovered.

Defense attorneys for Hooper say her description of the attackers changed several times before identifying Hooper, who claimed not to be in Arizona at the time. They also allege that criminal informants who implicated Hooper were influenced by police incentives.

The other two convicted men died before their sentences could be carried out.

When Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced in July that he intended to request the arrest warrant, he called the death “the right response … for the victims, their families, and our communities.”

The state hadn’t executed anyone for nearly eight years before Clarence Dixon died in May by lethal injection for the 1978 murder of a 21-year-old Arizona State University student.

Frank Atwood was executed in June at the Florence state prison for the 1984 murder of an 8-year-old Tucson girl.

There are 111 inmates on Arizona’s death row, and 22 have exhausted their appeals, according to the attorney general’s office.

