Arizona Sentator Krysten Sinema reacts to decision to lift an injunction on all abortions

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Arizona Senator (D) Krysten Sinema tore up a judge’s decision to lift the ban on all abortions — except to save a mother’s life — saying: “removes basic rights that women in Arizona have relied on for more than a century.”

The decision was made by Judge Kellie Johnson of the Pima County Supreme Court. Johnson issued a ruling Friday that allowed enforcement of the law dating back to the mid-19th century.

Sinema took to Twitter on Saturday to express her frustration, criticizing the decision, claiming that “a woman’s health care decisions should be between her, her family and her doctor.”

Women in the state will not be able to have an abortion – it would be considered illegal – except when a pregnant person’s life is in danger, The Washington Post reported.

Sinema said the decision will put women’s health, safety and well-being at risk.

Arizona Senator (D) Krysten Sinema responds to the judge’s decision to lift a ban on all abortions except to save a mother’s life, saying “removes the basic rights that women in Arizona already have more than a century of trust’

Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich applauded Friday’s ruling, an apparent victory as Brnovich wanted tougher restrictions in his state.

Sinema took to Twitter on Saturday to express her frustration, criticizing the ban

The ban was lifted a day before a new law that would ban most proceedings after 15 weeks was due to take effect, the news channel reported.

Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich applauded Friday’s ruling, an apparent victory as Brnovich wanted tougher restrictions in his state.

Before that, Governor Doug Ducey (R) had issued a 15-week ban that he believed was the law of the land.

Many women were upset by the conflicting abortion restrictions.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973 and overturned the constitutional right to abortion in June, leading to a series of strict state laws regulating the practice.

‘Women in Arizona should not be forced to travel out of state to receive health care and doctors should not be criminally punished for taking care of women in need,” Sinema tweeted.

“A woman’s health care decisions should be between her, her family, and her doctor,” she wrote. “Today’s decision erases the basic rights that women in Arizona have relied on for more than a century and puts their health, safety and well-being at risk.”

Sinema’s comments come after an Arizona judge ruled Friday that the state can enforce a ban that has been blocked for nearly 50 years, the Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade protected access to abortion across the country.

Prohibition was enacted in the 1800s before Arizona became a state, but its enforcement was halted after the Roe ruling in 1973.

The judge ruled that the injunction preventing enforcement of the law was issued only because of Roe v. Wade, so it should be lifted completely.

More than a dozen states either had a trigger ban in effect after the Supreme Court overthrew Roe in June, or passed legislation that has since banned it. Many bans contain no exceptions for rape or incest, The Hill reported.

Sinema said she will continue to work on “commonsense proposals” to ensure women in Arizona and across the country can access the health care they need and make their own decisions about their future.