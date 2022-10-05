Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly leads his GOP rival by just three points

<!–

Arizona Democratic Senate Mark Kelly is just three points ahead of Republican rival Blake Masters in another thrilling race for control of the Senate.

A CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll released Wednesday, Kelly showed support at 51 percent and Masters at 48 percent — within the survey’s 3.8 percent margin of error.

Kelly has the advantage of being a candidate voter like — with 50 percent of his supporters saying it’s why they’re voting for retired astronaut and husband of gun control crusader, former Representative Gabby Giffords.

Another 31 percent of Democrat supporters said they chose Kelly to oppose another candidate, while 19 percent said they vote because he is the party’s candidate.

Among those who support Masters — a venture capitalist who won the backing of former President Donald Trump in the Republican primaries — the largest percentage, 48 percent, said they voted for him to oppose another candidate.

Twenty-one percent said they voted for Masters because they liked him, while 30 percent of his supporters said it was because he’s the party candidate.

The abortion issue helps Kelly, but immigration hurts him — the latter ranking third in campaign issues according to Arizona voters, following the economy and inflation.

Of those respondents who said abortion was “very important,” 73 percent support Kelly and 26 percent support Masters.

And of those who rated immigration as “very important,” 68 percent support Masters and 31 percent say they belong to Kelly. Fifty-nine percent of respondents said Masters would make the US-Mexico border safer.

Earlier in the cycle, Masters drew negative headlines for stripping parts of his campaign website of more extreme abortion positions.

That’s because Arizona is generally pro-abortion — with 60 percent saying it should be legal in all or most cases. Another 40 percent of respondents disagreed.

But among the so-called “MAGA Republicans,” 57 percent said a woman who undergoes an abortion should be punished criminally. Seventy-eight percent of MAGA Republicans said doctors and medical personnel should also be criminally punished.

Not surprisingly, Kelly has a big lead among Arizona women — with 58 percent backing him, compared to the 41 percent backing Masters.

Kelly also has an edge over younger and Hispanic voters in the state.

Masters, on the other hand, is supported by 55 percent of the men surveyed.

Kelly gets 45 percent of the men.

Masters also outperforms older voters, white voters, and evangelicals.

The CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted from September 28 to October 4 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percent.