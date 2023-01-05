Arizona prison medical officers allegedly induce labor in inmates against their will

The Arizona Department of Corrections is pushing pregnant inmates into labor against their will, three women alleged, after they were reportedly forced to give birth before their respective due dates.

Medical records and interviews provided by the women – Stephanie Pearson, 21, Desiree Romero, 37, Jocelyn Hefner, 34 – support and demonstrate their claims their births were accelerated by as much as three weeks.

All inmates are currently held at Perryville Prison in Buckeye – one of 13 state facilities operated by the Department of Corrections (ADC).

Stephanie Pearson and Desiree Romero – who both gave birth in prison this year – were induced at 39 weeks instead of the normal 40 weeks.

Heffner was inducted twice at 37 weeks, on two separate occasions, in 2020 and 2022 during separate prison sentences. The ADC has not yet commented on the allegations.

NaphCare, the healthcare company that provides services to inmates, says it has strict policies to enforce admissions. Documents provided by the women to a local newspaper show that they did so on several separate occasions.

The Alabama-based company took over the prison’s health care contract in October,

In 2021, the company was forced to pay nearly $700,000 to the federal government over allegations that it had overcharged customers. Based in Alabama, the company currently provides healthcare to local, state and federal customers in 32 states.

The deal that saw the company take over Arizona’s entire state prison network is expected to bring the company about $10 million in annual profits.

Prison records and interviews provided to the Arizona Republic by the women exposed the sensational allegations, which could place the state under federal scrutiny.

All three women told the paper they were sudden told by prison medical providers that they were induced virtually without warning.

The women further charged that they were falsely told it was ADC policy that all pregnant inmates undergo induced labor — not because of their individual circumstances.

The women say they were not given an explanation for the policy — which is not listed on NaphCare’s or the state’s list of medical prescriptions.

They believe it is being implemented to reduce accountability for the state’s prison system. The prison came under fire from the American Civil Liberties Union in 2019 after a female prisoner gave birth to a baby alone in her cell, with the baby ending up in the toilet.

A subsequent report, filed in federal court by attorneys on behalf of more than 25 incarcerated women in Arizona, found that pregnant inmates suffered from “deficient” and “dangerous” prenatal and postnatal care. Despite the findings, the ACD was not reprimanded for their alleged actions.

“They said they’re inducing everyone because they don’t want anyone going into labor here,” Pearson told The Republic of the explanation she was given as to why she had to have the premature procedure.

“They just told me that someone in another yard was giving birth in their cell a few years ago, and their baby was in the cell, and that’s why they’re inducing everyone now.” she added.

The inmate, who was admitted to jail last May after receiving an outstanding felony warrant for theft and marijuana possession charges, said she got the explanation from a prison obstetrician.

Romero, who, like Person, was induced a week before her due date, also said she was repeatedly told by medical providers that it is policy to induced all pregnant inmates a week early.

“They’re all training us now so we don’t have to give birth in prison,” she said. Romero said she never had a choice in this matter. If she did, Romero says she would have waited to have the baby spontaneously. ‘

“I’m kind of used to the prison making all these decisions for us, because we’re still state property,” she said.

Heffner, who is currently serving her second stint at Perryville, said she contested the decision to induce her labor during two pregnancies — but was denied each time.

“I felt like I was considered a liability and walking around a prison nine months pregnant was no comfort to this state institution,” Heffner said.

“Most ladies are introduced here, I understand that.”

The women’s claims were supported by medical records reportedly reviewed by The Republic. Doctors say inducing labor should only be done with the patients’ informed consent, with 39 weeks usually being the absolute earliest timeline to ensure a safe birth.

DailyMail.com has reached out to both Perryville Prison and the ADC for comment.