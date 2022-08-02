Arizona Officials Warned Fake Electors Plan Could ‘Appear Treasonous’

“The reason is that Kelli Ward & Kelly Townsend just spoke to the mayor about the campaign’s request that all voters vote Monday in all disputed states,” Mr. Chesebro wrote to Mr. Wilenchik, apparently citing a conversation with Mr Giuliani.

He said Ms Ward and Ms Townsend’s concerns were that activating an alternative group of voters in favor of Mr Trump “might seem treasonous” in the absence of a pending trial. “That’s a valid point — in the Hawaii incident in 1960, when the Kennedy voters voted, there was a recount pending,” added Mr. Chesebro.

He referred to an example he and others used as the basis for their argument that they could present false voter lists. In 1960, the outcome of the Hawaii elections was uncertain because the electoral college was almost convening. The governor cleared some voters in favor of Richard M. Nixon, who claimed he won as the recount went on. John F. Kennedy also formed a list of voters.

When the vote count was over, Mr. Kennedy had won and his list of voters was finally certified.

However, there was little about the 1960 incident that resembled what happened in 2020. By the time the Electoral College convened on December 14, 2020, all votes had been tallied, Mr Biden had been declared the winner, and several courts had filed charges against Mr. Trump’s allies.

In a follow-up email, Mr Chesebro wrote that he no longer saw “cause for concern” because a legal action that part of the group planned to file was “with the printer” and that the Supreme Court called for an action such as considered fixed when mailed. He wrote that it would be in the mail by the time the Electoral College met.