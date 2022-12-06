Arizona murderer begs state to end his life, 18 years after he was condemned for murder

<!–

Aaron Gunches, who was sentenced to death in 2010 for shooting his girlfriend’s ex-husband in the Arizona desert, is begging to finally get off death row and be executed by lethal injection.

In a motion filed Nov. 25, Gunches, after exhausting all his appeals, pleaded with the state Supreme Court to issue his death sentence, “so that justice may be lawfully served and the victim’s family may be shut down.” .

Gunches kidnapped Ted Price in December 2002 after an argument at his girlfriend’s house. He took his victim to the Salt River reservation near Mesa and shot him three times in the chest and once in the back of the head before fleeing.

After a manhunt involving more than 50 officers, Gunches was eventually captured and arrested. He pleaded guilty to kidnapping and first-degree murder, and represented himself in court, consistently waiving his right to counsel.

Murderer Aaron Gunches was sentenced to death in 2010 and has exhausted all of his appeals

The state now has until Wednesday to respond.

According to court papers, Ted Price visited his ex-wife Katherine Lecher – then Gunches’ girlfriend – in November 2002. After about 10 days, the couple started fighting and Lecher hit Price with a phone.

Later that night, Gunches arrived and asked Jennifer Garcia – Lecher’s roommate – to drive him and Price to the bus station. However, they ended up on a dirt road near the desert.

Garcia stopped the car, and as Gunches looked in the trunk, Price got out. Garcia then heard three popping noises and saw Price fall to the floor; After hearing another popping sound, she saw Gunches standing by Price’s body with a gun at his side.

Gunches got in the car and Garcia drove back to the house, stopping to dump Price’s belongings in a dumpster.

Price’s body was found several days later.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (pictured left) will soon resign and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (pictured right) will oversee Gunches’ eventual execution, if approved

In January 2003, Gunches was pulled over near the California border by Arizona DPS Robert Flannery. Gunches shot the officer twice but inflicted only minor injuries. He was arrested almost immediately afterwards.

If a death sentence is approved, execution is unlikely while Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Governor Doug Ducey are in office. Instead, it is the signatures of Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on the paperwork.

Mayes, a Democrat, has previously said, “The death penalty is the law of Arizona. Every attorney general takes an oath to faithfully enforce the law.”

Democrat Kris Mayes has said the death penalty is the law and she will enforce the law

In October, she said: “We need to take a moment to assess how the death penalty has worked and make sure it is done legally and properly.”

However, neither Brnovich’s office nor Hobbs’ transition team have commented directly on this matter.

There are currently 110 death row inmates in Arizona. The state suspended the death penalty in 2014 after Joseph Wood’s controversial execution, which lasted nearly two hours and required 15 injections. It was restored in May this year and three prisoners have since been executed.