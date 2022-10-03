Arizona man turns up for Tinder date only to be robbed at gunpoint by couple, 32 and 33

The couple took his car on a trip to Las Vegas where police tried to pull them over but they abandoned the car and fled

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A couple have been arrested for robbing a man at gunpoint after setting up a fake date on Tinder.

Jose Sandoval Jaquez, 32, and Crystal Hulsey, 33, stole a total of $3,000 from the unnamed victim when they met at the Embassy Suites hotel in Phoenix.

The pair pulled a gray handgun on him and forced him to drive to a nearby Chase ATM to withdraw $900 before making off with the loot.

They also forced him to hand over his phone, ID card, social media accounts and bank details, totaling $3,000.

Jaquez and Hulsey were finally brought to justice after a dramatic police chase after police saw her online ad for escort services.

At At 10 a.m. on September 17, the victim, expecting to meet ‘Sonya’, was instead met by Jose Sandoval Jaquez (left), 32, and Crystal Hulsey (right), 33, in an Embassy Suites hotel room. In the room, Jaquez pointed a gray handgun at him, according to court documents

The Embassy Suites hotel in Phoenix, where the victim expected to meet his Tinder date with Sonya around 10 a.m. on September 17. Instead, he was robbed at gunpoint, losing bank account information and his car

At At 10 a.m. on September 17, the victim planned to meet ‘Sonya’ but was instead met by Jaquez and Hulsey in an Embassy Suites hotel room.

In the room, Jaquez pointed a gray handgun at him, according to court documents.

“While they were driving his car to the bank, the unknown male continued to have the gun out and give instructions to the victim,” police said in a report.

The couple then took the victim’s car to Las Vegas. Seven days later after the first robbery on September 25, police tried to pull them over, but they ditched the car and got away. In the victim’s abandoned car, the police found the gray gun.

After days on the run, Phoenix Police were able to track down the couple because they used their real names for hotel reservations.

They eventually found the suspects by arranging a meeting with Hulsey, who presented online as an escort and advertised her phone number.

On Sept. 28, they identified her outside a La Quinta Inn in Phoenix in a Nissan Rogue driven by Jaquez.

Jaquez sped off, leading police on a chase in which he drove on the wrong side of the road and spanned several towns, a police report said.

During the chase, the SUV ran out of gas, so Jaquez crashed into and stole another car to continue the escape.

La Quinta Inn, where Phoenix Police arranged to meet the couple after they spent several days on the run and took a trip to Las Vegas. Jaquez fled in a Nissan Rogue and led police on a chase that ended more than a hundred kilometers north

The suspects initially fled east of Phoenix toward the East Valley, driving to Tempe, Mesa and Gilbert.

They eventually crashed the stolen car into another vehicle near Happy Jack, Arizona, more than a hundred miles from where the chase started.

Before the pair were able to escape again, a Department of Public Safety helicopter landed and troopers arrested them.

In an interview with police, Jaquez admitted he grabbed a man out of a car and said his girlfriend was coming with him. A police report said Jaquez said he tried to steal another car but was arrested. He also identified himself in photos at the Embassy Suites.

“Jose said he knew this was going to come back to get him,” Phoenix Police said.

Hulsey was charged with assault, robbery, car theft, kidnapping and drug offenses. Jaquez was charged with assault, robbery, car theft and kidnapping.