Arizona man, 52, flags down a deputy in the middle of the road and confesses to shooting 61-year-old

An Arizona man caught police in the middle of a desert highway confessing to the murder because he was “too lazy” to bury the body, arrest records show.

Agents from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office encountered Jay Albery Stevens, 52, around 1 a.m. Thursday when he approached them from an intersection outside the town of McNeal, about 30 minutes from the Mexican border in southeastern Arizona.

When the police stopped to ask if he was okay, Stevens told them that he had just shot and killed his stepfather and that he wanted to show them the body.

Stevens led the officers to a nearby home in the town of Pearce, where they found the body of his stepfather, 61, outside between the house and the garage with chest wounds from a .40 caliber handgun. Stevens was arrested on the spot.

Stevens told the detectives that he decided to commit the murder after his stepfather accused him of not reading the Bible, but that it really came from “many years of enduring this [expletive].’

He also said he had considered several options for disposing of the body, including chaining it to his truck to “drag him into the desert” or burying him, but decided that was too difficult.

“I wanted to bury him, but I’m too lazy to dig a hole that big,” Stevens told police.

Stevens was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond, according to the Herald Review.

Stevens told police his entire family hated his stepfather, characterizing him as an alcoholic who had “brainwashed” his mother into becoming one too.

‘This has been building in me for a long time,’ said Stevens, ‘What I did today was probably 20 years [expletive].’

Stevens said his stepfather had been drinking beer all Wednesday and that at one point he accused him of not understanding and never reading the Bible.

The two started arguing over the accusation, and Steven’s stepfather told him, “If you don’t like it, you can get out.”

Stevens then spent several hours in his bedroom, where he “stewed” the fight and then decided to kill his stepfather.

“It took me a while to get the nerve to go out with a gun,” he told police.

Stevens picked up the gun, walked into the living room and pointed it at his stepfather.

“I held the gun right to his face,” he told police. When the stepfather then said ‘[expletive] off,” Stevens shot him in the chest.

“I tried to kill him,” Stevens said, describing his stepfather watching him before firing another shot at him.

Stevens said he subsequently punched his fallen stepfather several times in the face out of “rage and rage.”

Stevens decided he was going to get caught, which he did, and he said he took his dogs to his sister’s house so they would be taken care of.

Once there, he confessed to the murder and told her to call the police, then started walking down the highway until he saw a deputy to set out the flag.