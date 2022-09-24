Arizona judge rules 19th century abortion ban can take effect

Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who in July filed a motion ask the court to let the law take effect, praised the court’s decision in a tweet on Friday.

“We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue,” he said.

What’s next: Abortion rights advocates are expected to appeal the decision — as well as pushing for a Democrat to be elected to replace Brnovich, who has a limited term.

“Today is a tough day for Arizonans — now subject to a total abortion ban that will have a devastating effect across our borders and beyond,” said Caroline Mello Roberson, NARAL Pro-Choice America’s Southwest Regional Director. “We are working with our 75,000 members in the Copper State to send a clear message: When you stand for our rights, we stand for your place.”